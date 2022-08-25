Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
Who are 5 largest employers in Mercer County? We have the answer
ALEDO — Here are the top employers in Mercer County, whose last measured population stood at 15,503. What they do: Manufacture machine parts for various industries including agriculture, construction, mining, gas, oil, firearms, rail, automotive and aerospace. According to their website, this private business was first established in 1976.
aledotimesrecord.com
Streaks drop football opener; Knoxville, ROWVA/Williamsfield win
DUNLAP — The Galesburg High school football team fell behind 13-3 in the first half and dropped their season opening game 27-13 on Friday night. That deficit grew to 21-3 when Dunlap's Mayden Burke returned a punt 37 yards for a TD early in the third quarter. Galesburg rallied...
aledotimesrecord.com
'We're all about tradition in Galesburg.' For 1st time, 3 head coaches all GHS graduates
GALESBURG — This marks the second year of a somewhat historic and unique era at Galesburg High School. Silver Streaks tradition reigns at the school and it now can boast an aspect of that legacy that has never existed before. For the first time ever, the coaches of the...
