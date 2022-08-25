ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

Who are 5 largest employers in Mercer County? We have the answer

ALEDO — Here are the top employers in Mercer County, whose last measured population stood at 15,503. What they do: Manufacture machine parts for various industries including agriculture, construction, mining, gas, oil, firearms, rail, automotive and aerospace. According to their website, this private business was first established in 1976.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
Streaks drop football opener; Knoxville, ROWVA/Williamsfield win

DUNLAP — The Galesburg High school football team fell behind 13-3 in the first half and dropped their season opening game 27-13 on Friday night. That deficit grew to 21-3 when Dunlap's Mayden Burke returned a punt 37 yards for a TD early in the third quarter. Galesburg rallied...
GALESBURG, IL

