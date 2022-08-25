ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton confident Mercedes can turn things around at Belgian Grand Prix

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMG9v_0hV7rkH400

Lewis Hamilton has raised the prospect of ending the leanest spell of his Formula One career by winning Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The second half of the season starts in Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, kicking off a run of nine races in a dozen weeks.

Hamilton is 112 points behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen following a poor start to the season for the seven-time world champion and his Mercedes team.

But the British driver headed into the summer shutdown off the back of five consecutive podiums – including back-to-back runner-up finishes at the most recent rounds in France and Hungary.

Hamilton’s hopes of ending his 14-race losing streak could also be aided here if Red Bull’s Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz elect to take on new engines, demoting them to the back of the grid.

And asked if he feels he is getting closer to a win, Hamilton, 37, said: “I definitely do. We have been improving and we have become consistent in recent races. The team is pulling together, making great progress and we are continuing to push.

“The car has become more of a racing car, and not what it was at the beginning of the year. That is positive, and the last race [Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell finished third] was the best showing that we have had so far.

“That was a huge boost that we can close that gap. It will be tough, but we will keep our heads down. The others are doing an amazing job, but I do believe we can close the gap.”

Hamilton enjoyed F1’s one-month shutdown on a tour of Africa. He visited Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania, and spent time with local tribes.

“It was a very grounding experience to see the incredible landscape of the different countries we went to and a humbling experience to see people live with nothing, in a house made of sticks, literally twigs,” he said.

“They had no shoes, no socks, and they were going about their daily lives without social media, and not with the stuff that we all have in the western world. They didn’t take anything for granted which was quite beautiful to see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7HE0_0hV7rkH400
Daniel Ricciardo has been dropped by McLaren (Olivier Matthys/AP) (AP)

On Wednesday, McLaren revealed they have ended Daniel Ricciardo’s contract early, meaning he has just nine races left with the British team.

Ricciardo, 33, conceded that he might be forced into a sabbatical, but Hamilton, whose Mercedes deal expires at the end of next season, further indicated his desire to remain on the grid.

He added: “It is really unfortunate for Daniel but I still think he deserves a place here in the sport. I really hope there is somewhere great for him because he still has a lot to achieve.

“From my side, there is still plenty to achieve here. Maybe not that many records as such but there is a lot of ground to cover with the team. I am still deeply in love with the sport.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium

Lewis Hamilton said he would refuse to speak to Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard called him an “idiot” following their opening-lap crash at the Belgian Grand Prix. As Max Verstappen continued his unstoppable march towards taking his second world championship by winning from 14th on the grid, Hamilton’s afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps was over inside five corners following an accident in which the British driver claimed he almost broke his back and said he was grateful to be alive.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in Belgian Grand Prix practice

Carlos Sainz finished ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari dominated opening practice for the Belgian Grand Prix. Under grey skies at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Sainz finished 0.069 seconds clear of Leclerc, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third, two tenths slower. Both Leclerc and championship leader Verstappen will be...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Max Verstappen was on another planet – Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen was hailed as being in a “league of his own” and “on another planet” after he raced from 14th to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver is closing in on his second world championship after moving 98 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – the equivalent of nearly four victories with eight fixtures remaining.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo looks into Chelsea move

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with another potential move out of Old Trafford, with The Independent reporting his agent is in Chelsea to look into a move to the Blues. The 37-year-old has run into trouble at United since moving last year, causing speculation over his future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Belgian Grand Prix#British
newschain

Curragh calls for Flying Five hopeful Twilight

Henry Candy is aiming to beat the clock and get his progressive sprinter Twilight Calls back on track for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 11. Having started the season with a stylish victory in a Newmarket handicap, it has been Group races...
ANIMALS
newschain

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021. South Yorkshire Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Israeli tycoon appeals against corruption conviction in Swiss court

Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz was returning to court in Switzerland on Monday to appeal against his conviction on charges of corrupting foreign public officials and forging documents. The case in Geneva is linked to his firm’s bid to reap lavish iron ore resources in the west African country of...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Fulham midfielder Luke Harris on verge of surprise Wales call-up

Fulham teenager Luke Harris is on the verge of a shock Wales call-up that could take him all the way to the World Cup in Qatar. Harris has been on the Fulham bench for three of their four Premier League games this season and made his debut in the Carabao Cup at Crawley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open

Serena Williams will play doubles with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card. The US Open is set to be the final tournament of Serena’s career, and she is giving herself two shots at success. The Williams sisters have a remarkable record...
TENNIS
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield. Champions Manchester City recovered from being 2-0 down at home to Crystal Palace as Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick, while Arsenal also came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and retain their 100 per cent record.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

An employee of an animal park in south-western Sweden was gored to death by an eland, Swedish media reported on Monday. The man, a foreign national, was taking the antelopes into stables after the park had closed, police spokesman Robert Loeffel told Swedish broadcaster SVT. The goring happened at the...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

Iran’s president warned on Monday that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country. In a rare news conference marking his first year in office, President Ebrahim...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

David Moyes thinks his new arrival can ease the pressure on Michail Antonio

David Moyes is delighted with West Ham’s new strength in depth and believes Michail Antonio will relish the competition provided by Gianluca Scamacca. Italy international Scamacca was preferred to Antonio for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa and in the process made his first start in the Premier League since a £30million move from Sassuolo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has been accused of “playing to the gallery” and risking worsened diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy