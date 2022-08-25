Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
My Favorite Restaurants in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
5-star 2023 guard Kylie Marshall puts Arizona women’s basketball in her top 4
Arizona women’s basketball already has verbal pledges from ESPN’s ninth-ranked, tenth-ranked, and 20th-ranked players in the class of 2023. Can head coach Adia Barnes and her staff add No. 18, as well?. They appear to have a good chance after five-star shooting guard Kylie Marshall announced her top...
azdesertswarm.com
San Diego State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
It’s officially Game Week for Arizona, which on Saturday will visit San Diego State in the 2022 opener for both teams. This will be the first game played in Snapdragon Stadium, the Aztecs’ home field, which is a scaled-down version of the old Padres/Chargers stadium. That’s not all that’s different about SDSU, which blew out Arizona 38-14 last season.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Meet Tetairoa McMillan: Arizona's highest rated recruit in program history
The Arizona football team and head coach Jedd Fisch are looking for a bounce-back season in 2022 and they have landed some key recruits to make sure of it. Headlining that class is four-star rated wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the highest ranked recruit in the history of Arizona football. Tetairoa...
azdesertswarm.com
3-star Chandler safety Genesis Smith commits to Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats continued their strong recruitment of one of the best programs in the state, Chandler’s Hamilton High School, with another addition from the Huskies. On Saturday, 3-star safety Genesis Smith announced his commitment to the UA. Smith, who sits at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is another nice...
247Sports
Five opposing players to watch: Arizona
This mini-series looks ahead to the near future with USC's 2022 schedule, which is just around the corner. We will be identifying five opposing players that USC fans should be aware of by the time kickoffs start in the fall. Today, we move on to Arizona Wildcats you should be familiar with ahead of the 2022 season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball sweeps opening day of Cactus Classic
There are certainly things that Arizona volleyball needs to improve on as the season progresses, but overall head coach Dave Rubio was pleased with his team’s opening-day sweep of Long Island and New Mexico State. The Wildcats dismissed both teams in straight sets with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-19 victory over LIU and a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 defeat of NMSU.
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: Rudy Garcia Park
NOTE: The 18th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. Quite a few people think the old Rodeo Drive-In Theater was the original spot where “Rudy Garcia Park” is now located but they are only, barely, partially correct. That drive-in lasted from 1949 to 1981 and it was located at 5101 S. Nogales Highway so it almost 100 percent impossible for that location to be where the original Little League baseball field was built…..in 1965.
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
biztucson.com
KVOA-TV Announces New Weekday Anchors
KVOA-TV is welcoming two new weekday co-anchors to the news desk. No stranger to KVOA-TV, Monica Garcia returns after six years away to co-anchor News 4 Tucson at 4pm, 6pm, and 10pm with Sean Mooney. “I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to have worked my way back to...
12news.com
2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff Friday to honor Tucson shooting victims
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all flags at state buildings to be at half-staff Friday due to the lives lost in a shooting in Tucson on Thursday, according to a press release. Four people were killed in an apartment complex, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez. Martinez...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tucson
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tucson, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tucson from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KOLD-TV
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
Flags at all state buildings half-staff in honor of Constable Martinez
Flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 26, in honor of the innocent lives lost in today's Tucson tragedy, including Pima County Constable Deborah
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-Through
Grab a cup of coffee while you're on the go.Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things. Rainy weather, sleepy towns, excellent scenery. However, it may be best known for coffee. Starbucks has taken the world by storm and can now be found in most cities around the country, not to mention most countries around the globe. However, while Starbucks might take most of the recognition, there are other popular coffee brands from the region that are available here in Arizona. One particular coffee name comes with an even more familiar building style, and this shop has opened a new location in the Valley.
thisistucson.com
For 15 years, this shop has brought Mexican art to Tucson 🎨🎨
A visit to La Iguana Art Gallery on Tucson’s North Fourth Avenue will easily transport you to another place. There, at 545 N. Fourth Ave., you can find textiles and colorful folk art from Oaxaca; suns and mirrors from Tonalá, Jalisco; catrinas, crosses and glassware; clay pots from Mata Ortíz, Chihuahua; and talavera pottery from Guanajuato.
The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief […] The post The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest migrants in west of Tubac
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Border Patrol, 13 adults were apprehended by agents. Deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Nogales Station agents responded with the Mobile Response Team and air support to a group of suspected migrants. Border Patrol said 13 men from Guatemala and Mexico were attempting to avoid detection.
PCSD: Road Closure Catalina Highway
The Pima County Sheriff's department responded to the scene of a collision that took place on Mount Lemmon Saturday.
fox10phoenix.com
Border Patrol agent finds 2 children abandoned in southern Arizona desert, CBP says
AJO, Ariz. - A toddler and an infant were hospitalized after they were found abandoned by a Border Patrol agent in the southern Arizona desert. The incident happened on Aug. 25 when an Ajo Border Patrol agent was informed by a group of arrested migrants that two children were traveling alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry on the Organ Pipe Cactus Monument, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
