Deputies kill suspect while investigating homicide in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a Bay County apartment complex, one of whom was killed by sheriff’s deputies. The Bay County sheriff told MLive/The Bay City Times that a deputy shot and fatally wounded a person Sunday morning. The deputy was not injured, the sheriff said.
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Deputy Kills Homicide Suspect
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham confirms that Bay County Sheriff Deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Bangor Township. Deputies responded to a call just before 3:30 for shots fired inside of Bangor Downs with a subject possibly shot. When deputies arrived and entered the apartment they located a deceased subject. They were then confronted by a suspect and faced with a deadly force situation in which a deputy shot the suspect who is deceased. No deputies were injured.
Two dead after officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp., deputy placed on paid leave
BANGOR TWP, Mich.- UPDATE: According to Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect. Investigators say the suspect is dead and that...
Man dead after Lansing police found him shot in car
Lansing police say a man was found shot in a car on Saturday night.
MSP investigating after Bay County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills murder suspect
A suspect is dead after being shot by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police say they’re investigating the incident, which happened around 3:30 a.m. in Bangor Township.
Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lansing. Lansing Police were called to South Washington Street near the Capital City Apartments just before 11:30pm. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. The Lansing Fire Department...
Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged For Allegedly Hiring Hitman To Kill Woman Who Survived Shooting
Sterling Heights, MI – Flint rapper Cliff Mac has been charged for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill a woman, according to the Eastern District of Michigan Attorney’s Office. The 31-year-old (real name Clifton E. Terry III) was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit...
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman
The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
MSP investigating fatal hit and run in Isabella Co.
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occured Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore, Nottawa Township, Isabella County. Michigan State Police say a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of the roadway who appears...
Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
Flint Police Department: One dead after hit-and-run crash in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police are looking for a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint Friday morning. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene just after 1:00 a.m. Friday.
Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman
Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
1 Woman Dead After A Pedestrian Accident On Chevrolet Avenue (Flint, MI)
The Flint Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a woman on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint on Friday. According to the police, the female pedestrian was [..]
Man arrested in hit-and-run death
A 19-year-old Barryton man has been arrested in the Thursday morning hit-and-run death of a woman in northwest Isabella County. State police arrested the man late Thursday and he was booked into the Isabella County Jail just before 9 p.m., where he’s held without bond pending arraignment. Expected charges...
UPDATE: MSP Arrest Barryton Man in Isabella County Hit-and-Run
Michigan State Police have arrested a Barryton man who allegedly hit and killed an elderly woman in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a resident found the body of the woman on the edge of the road on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road Thursday morning. On Friday, troopers arrested...
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
Burton police find mother of child wandering alone near Kings Lane Apartments
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police located the mother of a young boy found wandering alone near the Kings Lane Apartments complex in Burton on Thursday. The Burton Police Department says the boy was all alone and officers were having difficulty finding who was responsible for him around noon. Police found the child's mother and reunited them before 2 p.m.
