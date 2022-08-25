ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
wsgw.com

Deputy Kills Homicide Suspect

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham confirms that Bay County Sheriff Deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Bangor Township. Deputies responded to a call just before 3:30 for shots fired inside of Bangor Downs with a subject possibly shot. When deputies arrived and entered the apartment they located a deceased subject. They were then confronted by a suspect and faced with a deadly force situation in which a deputy shot the suspect who is deceased. No deputies were injured.
BAY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Mason, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
County
Saginaw County, MI
Saginaw, MI
Obituaries
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lansing. Lansing Police were called to South Washington Street near the Capital City Apartments just before 11:30pm. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. The Lansing Fire Department...
wsgw.com

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation

Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
BAY COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnnie Jackson
hotnewhiphop.com

Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman

The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
FLINT, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

MSP investigating fatal hit and run in Isabella Co.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occured Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore, Nottawa Township, Isabella County. Michigan State Police say a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of the roadway who appears...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Obituary#Guns#Sentencing#Murder#Violent Crime
WNEM

Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street. The victim, an adult woman, was walking north...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police Department: One dead after hit-and-run crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police are looking for a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint Friday morning. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene just after 1:00 a.m. Friday.
FLINT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman

Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Morning Sun

Man arrested in hit-and-run death

A 19-year-old Barryton man has been arrested in the Thursday morning hit-and-run death of a woman in northwest Isabella County. State police arrested the man late Thursday and he was booked into the Isabella County Jail just before 9 p.m., where he’s held without bond pending arraignment. Expected charges...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Burton police find mother of child wandering alone near Kings Lane Apartments

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police located the mother of a young boy found wandering alone near the Kings Lane Apartments complex in Burton on Thursday. The Burton Police Department says the boy was all alone and officers were having difficulty finding who was responsible for him around noon. Police found the child's mother and reunited them before 2 p.m.
BURTON, MI
MLive

MLive

48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy