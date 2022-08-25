On Friday evening, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch.The deputy, who has not been identified, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to LA County Sheriffs Deputy Parra."We are aware of the deputy who was involved in a solo vehicle traffic collision last night on Pico Canyon Road / Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson's Ranch. The deputy was located and was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He...

STEVENSON RANCH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO