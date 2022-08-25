Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Firefighters respond to vehicle fire on Interstate 5
Firefighters knocked down a vehicle fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Calgrove Boulevard Sunday afternoon, resulting in about an hour’s worth of traffic delay, according to fire officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a white pickup truck that caught fire at...
signalscv.com
Man detained on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash
California Highway Patrol officers detained a man Saturday night on suspicion of DUI after responding to a rollover traffic collision, according to law enforcement officials. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision involving a silver sedan that crashed into the hillside and landed on its side on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country near the Cali Lake RV Resort at approximately 11:01 p.m.
signalscv.com
UPDATE: Three dead, two in critical condition after traffic collision
An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters. According to Robert Diaz, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, three people were pronounced dead on arrival and two others were critically...
One Killed, One Injured During Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputy crashes marked patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch
On Friday evening, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch.The deputy, who has not been identified, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to LA County Sheriffs Deputy Parra."We are aware of the deputy who was involved in a solo vehicle traffic collision last night on Pico Canyon Road / Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson's Ranch. The deputy was located and was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He...
msn.com
L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, crashing patrol vehicle
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and crashing his patrol vehicle Friday night in the Santa Clarita area, the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Deputy Carlos Lopez went missing for nearly an hour following the crash at Pico Canyon Road and...
foxla.com
Man killed in Pico Rivera crash
PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID'd
A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said today.
Rancho Palos Verdes man struck, killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
The investigation is continuing today into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call.
theavtimes.com
28 citations issued, no one arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint
PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 28 citations were issued for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to...
CBS News
Driver ditches car in Santa Ana after crash causes vehicle to burst into flames
A driver abandoned their car after a single-vehicle collision caused the car to catch fire in Santa Ana early Saturday. The incident, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, occurred at around 2:30 a.m., near East Warner Avenue and South Halladay Street. When crews arrived, no driver was on the...
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty
New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
1 Trapped After 2-Vehicle Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection on Avenue M and 70th Street West in the city of Lancaster around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Witnesses stated that the gray sedan was traveling east on Avenue M and came to...
L.A. County deputy briefly missing after crash in Stevenson Ranch
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was reported missing briefly Friday night after their vehicle was found in Stevenson Ranch, but they were nowhere to be found. The deputy’s patrol vehicle, an SUV, crashed around 9:30 p.m. near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said, but shortly after 10 p.m., the […]
L.A. Weekly
One Pronounced Dead after Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
According to the CHP, firefighters responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m., just north of Main Street. Investigators said the collision involved a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and a gray sedan. Eventually, responders arrived and declared one person dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released...
foxla.com
Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle. "It appears that speed...
Woman in SUV Killed in Crash Near Disneyland
A woman was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday morning across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, authorities said.
LASD deputy who went missing after crash arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle in Stevenson Ranch and then disappeared from the scene. The deputy’s patrol vehicle crashed around 9:30 p.m. Friday night near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said. Not long after the […]
foxla.com
Man found dead in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
Person Hit by Freight Train and Killed in Palmdale Area
A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday in Palmdale.
