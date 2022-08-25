ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

signalscv.com

Firefighters respond to vehicle fire on Interstate 5

Firefighters knocked down a vehicle fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Calgrove Boulevard Sunday afternoon, resulting in about an hour’s worth of traffic delay, according to fire officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a white pickup truck that caught fire at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Man detained on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash

California Highway Patrol officers detained a man Saturday night on suspicion of DUI after responding to a rollover traffic collision, according to law enforcement officials. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision involving a silver sedan that crashed into the hillside and landed on its side on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country near the Cali Lake RV Resort at approximately 11:01 p.m.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

UPDATE: Three dead, two in critical condition after traffic collision

An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters. According to Robert Diaz, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, three people were pronounced dead on arrival and two others were critically...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sheriff's deputy crashes marked patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch

On Friday evening, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch.The deputy, who has not been identified, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to LA County Sheriffs Deputy Parra."We are aware of the deputy who was involved in a solo vehicle traffic collision last night on Pico Canyon Road / Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson's Ranch. The deputy was located and was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.  He...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Pico Rivera crash

PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
PICO RIVERA, CA
theavtimes.com

28 citations issued, no one arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 28 citations were issued for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty

New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
KTLA

L.A. County deputy briefly missing after crash in Stevenson Ranch

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was reported missing briefly Friday night after their vehicle was found in Stevenson Ranch, but they were nowhere to be found. The deputy’s patrol vehicle, an SUV, crashed around 9:30 p.m. near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said, but shortly after 10 p.m., the […]
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Pronounced Dead after Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

According to the CHP, firefighters responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m., just north of Main Street. Investigators said the collision involved a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and a gray sedan. Eventually, responders arrived and declared one person dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released...
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle. "It appears that speed...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead in La Habra

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
LA HABRA, CA

