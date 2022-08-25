Read full article on original website
Rodney Dale Senter, Oak Ridge
Rodney Dale Senter, 82, of Oak Ridge, died August 24 at The Waters of Clinton after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Rod was born in Pikeville, Ky., to Roland and Ruby Robinson Senter. When he was 9, the family moved to Tucson, Ariz., where he lived until enlisting in the US Air Force in 1959.
Donald Ray Gottfried, 95, Rockwood
Donald Ray Gottfried age 95, of Rockwood, TN formerly of Findlay, OH passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge TN. He was a Member of the Nazarene Church in Fostoria, OH. He retired from Signal Delivery where he was a truck driver. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Nellie Gottfried and his brother Fordyce Gottfried.
Lois Edna Robinson, Harriman
Lois Edna Robinson age 88 of Harriman TN passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. She was a member of the South Harriman Baptist Church where she was also a member of the Young at Heart. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Harriman Chapter. She was an LPN and also worked in Real Estate for several years. She is preceded in death by her mother Elsie Glanders, father Clarence Sammonds, sisters Arlene Boyce, Alice Schadowsky, and Linda Jarred, brother Clarence “Sandy” Sammonds, grandson Jon Robinson Jr., and granddaughter Lori Bradshaw.
