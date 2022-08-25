Colts DE Kwity Paye 'should be, hopefully, good to go for the opener'

WESTFIELD — Colts starting defensive end Kwity Paye avoided a major knee injury after going down in Wednesday’s practice.

Trainers examined Paye, but Paye stayed on the field for the rest of the practice, underwent an MRI on Wednesday and the results looked good, according to coach Frank Reich.

Paye did not practice Thursday and likely will take a little time before returning to the practice field.

“We’ll play it cautious,” Reich said. “He’s banged up a little bit, a little bit sore, but more just give him some rest and he should be, hopefully, good to go for the opener.”

The second-year defensive end is a key member of the Colts defensive line, a starter at the big defensive end spot opposite Yannick Ngakoue. A significant injury to Paye would have been a blow, but Paye was able to avoid major injury.

“We’re very happy about that,” Reich said. “When he first went down, I thought I got a good view of it live, it just looked like it banged, just a little hyperextension.”

The Colts still plan to play most of their starters for roughly a half in Saturday’s preseason finale against Tampa Bay.

“The game work is important to sync things up, get everybody on the same page, get the feel and the rhythm of what it’s like in Lucas Oil,” Reich said. “Really just iron out details and get ready. When we feel like we’ve got that work, we’ll pull our guys out.”

Indianapolis will hold out two key members of the offense.

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor hasn’t played in any preseason games, and the Colts are adding satellite back Nyheim Hines to the list.

“We’re going to hold out Nyheim for a variety of reasons,” Reich said. “We have some good running backs, we want to get a look at all these guys, make sure these young guys. We all know where Nyheim is and what role he’s going to play.”

