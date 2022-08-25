ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts DE Kwity Paye 'should be, hopefully, good to go for the opener'

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itXOJ_0hV7r0x100

WESTFIELD — Colts starting defensive end Kwity Paye avoided a major knee injury after going down in Wednesday’s practice.

Trainers examined Paye, but Paye stayed on the field for the rest of the practice, underwent an MRI on Wednesday and the results looked good, according to coach Frank Reich.

Paye did not practice Thursday and likely will take a little time before returning to the practice field.

“We’ll play it cautious,” Reich said. “He’s banged up a little bit, a little bit sore, but more just give him some rest and he should be, hopefully, good to go for the opener.”

The second-year defensive end is a key member of the Colts defensive line, a starter at the big defensive end spot opposite Yannick Ngakoue. A significant injury to Paye would have been a blow, but Paye was able to avoid major injury.

“We’re very happy about that,” Reich said. “When he first went down, I thought I got a good view of it live, it just looked like it banged, just a little hyperextension.”

The Colts still plan to play most of their starters for roughly a half in Saturday’s preseason finale against Tampa Bay.

“The game work is important to sync things up, get everybody on the same page, get the feel and the rhythm of what it’s like in Lucas Oil,” Reich said. “Really just iron out details and get ready. When we feel like we’ve got that work, we’ll pull our guys out.”

Indianapolis will hold out two key members of the offense.

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor hasn’t played in any preseason games, and the Colts are adding satellite back Nyheim Hines to the list.

“We’re going to hold out Nyheim for a variety of reasons,” Reich said. “We have some good running backs, we want to get a look at all these guys, make sure these young guys. We all know where Nyheim is and what role he’s going to play.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts DE Kwity Paye 'should be, hopefully, good to go for the opener'

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Can The Colts Win A Super Bowl With Matt Ryan?

Two trades during the 2022 NFL offseason have helped land Matt Ryan with the Indianapolis Colts. While Ryan has gotten to the Super Bowl before with the Atlanta Falcons, Colts fans want him to send their team there this season. However, that task might be a tall one for the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Brian Robinson Jr: Washington Commanders running back shot multiple times

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.Robinson, 23, was taken to hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.The team management met the player in hospital and said Robinson was in “good spirits”.The team’s co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr Barbara Roberts were with Robinson at the hospital.In a statement on Twitter, Mr Rivera said: “I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Westfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy