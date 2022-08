Belmont University’s Mental Health Counseling Ph.D. program has earned full accreditation through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), Belmont’s accrediting body. The program, housed in College of Theology and Christian Ministry, trains master’s level mental health professionals who are interested in becoming doctoral-level professors ready to train tomorrow’s mental health professionals, or highly skilled clinicians who work with clients in a variety of settings across the mental health care continuum.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO