Portage, MI

Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County

WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
Scheduled Lakewood Boulevard Railroad Crossing Work Delayed

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Motorists on Holland’s North Side are getting a little respite from road construction headaches. Officials of CSX Railroad notified the Ottawa County Road Commission on Wednesday that the scheduled renovation of the rail crossing of Lakewood Boulevard between Beeline Road and Douglas Avenue has been pushed back a week. Originally slated to begin next Tuesday, September 6th, the new starting date for the week-long project is now on Monday, September 12th. The crossing is part of the spur line that primarily hauls coal to the Campbell Power Plant in Port Sheldon. No reason was given as to why this project has been rescheduled.
Woman dies after being struck by car in Walker

WALKER, Michigan — A Grand Rapids woman was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Walker. Police say the woman, 71, was crossing Lake Michigan Drive on a motorized scooter when she was hit by a westbound car. Westbound traffic had a green light at the time of the crash, according to investigators.
MSP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Van Buren County

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Van Buren County. Authorities say it happened around 7:30 Tuesday evening, August 30, on Mill Lake Road in Bloomingdale Township near Gobles. Preliminary investigation showed...
MSP investigating catalytic converter theft near Albion

SHERIDAN TWP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred Thursday morning at the Kelly’s Express Mart on C Drive North near Albion. Troopers say the suspect vehicle appeared on camera at 4:35 a.m. with...
Storm causes widespread power outages in this area

More than 9,000 locations and residences in Allegan County were still without power as of Tuesday morning as a result of a late summer storm that passed through this area Monday afternoon. Some residents reported their power wouldn’t be restored until Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. The outage closed Wayland Union Schools for the day. Shown at left are power lines that were ignited by a felled tree near Steeby Elementary on East Superior Street. The town went dark Monday evening, with only sites to the west near the expressway showing any signs of life. Many just north of Wayland had power restored at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, completing 10 hours of lightless and powerless challenges in. northeastern Allegan County. Consumers Energy crews still were working feverishly Tusday.
Grand opening held for Meyer Broadway Trail

THREE RIVERS — A recently-completed biking/walking trail connecting Three Rivers with Meyer Broadway Park held a grand opening ceremony Thursday. More than a dozen people attended the slightly-rainy ceremony for the new Meyer Broadway Trail, which included officials from the City of Three Rivers, Fabius Township, Three Rivers Health and the River Country Recreation Authority (RCRA).
Label company receives permission for landfill diversion

A local business made strides toward its sustainability goals and no longer has a waste-to-energy exemption. Grand Rapids Label, a label printing and die cutting company, received permission from the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) to send its waste to the Waste to Energy facility, 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, instead of area landfills.
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
One Hospitalized in Three-Vehicle Pileup at Coopersville Intersection

COOPERSVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 30, 2022) – A 41-year-old Hudsonville man was hospitalized after a three-vehicle pileup in Coopersville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Cleveland Street and 68th Avenue, just north of the I-96 junction, at 2:45 PM. That was where the injured motorist had stopped his northbound vehicle, but then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a westbound pickup truck, driven by a 60-year-old Conklin man who couldn’t avoid a collision. The force of the crash sent the two vehicles into a southbound vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old Allegan man, who had also stopped for the stop sign.
