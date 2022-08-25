More than 9,000 locations and residences in Allegan County were still without power as of Tuesday morning as a result of a late summer storm that passed through this area Monday afternoon. Some residents reported their power wouldn’t be restored until Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. The outage closed Wayland Union Schools for the day. Shown at left are power lines that were ignited by a felled tree near Steeby Elementary on East Superior Street. The town went dark Monday evening, with only sites to the west near the expressway showing any signs of life. Many just north of Wayland had power restored at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, completing 10 hours of lightless and powerless challenges in. northeastern Allegan County. Consumers Energy crews still were working feverishly Tusday.

