Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown Kalamazoo street closes for water main break
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Pitcher Street is closed after a water main break. Pitcher Street, between Water Street and Michigan Avenue, closed Thursday, Sept. 1, after a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The road will be closed until Thursday, Sept. 8,...
Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County
WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
Headed up north for Labor Day? See what construction zones remain active
In anticipation of holiday travelers, orange barrels and lane restrictions will be moved from construction projects across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will pause construction on 96 of 162 projects to ease traffic during Labor Day weekend. Lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept....
whtc.com
Scheduled Lakewood Boulevard Railroad Crossing Work Delayed
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 1, 2022) – Motorists on Holland’s North Side are getting a little respite from road construction headaches. Officials of CSX Railroad notified the Ottawa County Road Commission on Wednesday that the scheduled renovation of the rail crossing of Lakewood Boulevard between Beeline Road and Douglas Avenue has been pushed back a week. Originally slated to begin next Tuesday, September 6th, the new starting date for the week-long project is now on Monday, September 12th. The crossing is part of the spur line that primarily hauls coal to the Campbell Power Plant in Port Sheldon. No reason was given as to why this project has been rescheduled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids resident, 71, killed while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in electric wheelchair
WALKER, MI -- A 71-year-old Grand Rapids resident has died after attempting to cross Lake Michigan Drive in an electric wheelchair Thursday morning. The victim was fatally struck by a vehicle. Walker police officials say the fatal crash happened just before 8 a.m. Sept. 1 on Lake Michigan Drive near...
Woman dies after being struck by car in Walker
WALKER, Michigan — A Grand Rapids woman was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Walker. Police say the woman, 71, was crossing Lake Michigan Drive on a motorized scooter when she was hit by a westbound car. Westbound traffic had a green light at the time of the crash, according to investigators.
wkzo.com
MSP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Van Buren County
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Van Buren County. Authorities say it happened around 7:30 Tuesday evening, August 30, on Mill Lake Road in Bloomingdale Township near Gobles. Preliminary investigation showed...
wtvbam.com
MSP investigating catalytic converter theft near Albion
SHERIDAN TWP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred Thursday morning at the Kelly’s Express Mart on C Drive North near Albion. Troopers say the suspect vehicle appeared on camera at 4:35 a.m. with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Kalamazoo
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Kalamazoo as crews work to make repairs in the area.
MSP: Pedestrian killed in Gobles crash
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Gobles Tuesday.
abc57.com
Missing man found alive in wooded area near Toll Road Tuesday night
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man who had been reported missing out of Illinois was found alive in a wooded area near the Indiana Toll Road on Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. The man, whose name has not been released, was located near the Toll Road and County...
townbroadcast.com
Storm causes widespread power outages in this area
More than 9,000 locations and residences in Allegan County were still without power as of Tuesday morning as a result of a late summer storm that passed through this area Monday afternoon. Some residents reported their power wouldn’t be restored until Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. The outage closed Wayland Union Schools for the day. Shown at left are power lines that were ignited by a felled tree near Steeby Elementary on East Superior Street. The town went dark Monday evening, with only sites to the west near the expressway showing any signs of life. Many just north of Wayland had power restored at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, completing 10 hours of lightless and powerless challenges in. northeastern Allegan County. Consumers Energy crews still were working feverishly Tusday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Consumers Energy working to restore power
Power is slowly but surely being restored to those across the state who lost it in the big storm Monday afternoon.
threeriversnews.com
Grand opening held for Meyer Broadway Trail
THREE RIVERS — A recently-completed biking/walking trail connecting Three Rivers with Meyer Broadway Park held a grand opening ceremony Thursday. More than a dozen people attended the slightly-rainy ceremony for the new Meyer Broadway Trail, which included officials from the City of Three Rivers, Fabius Township, Three Rivers Health and the River Country Recreation Authority (RCRA).
Monday's storm damage causes multiple power outages
Damage from Monday’s storms have caused multiple power outages throughout West Michigan. According to Consumers Energy, about 146,682 customers have been affected.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Label company receives permission for landfill diversion
A local business made strides toward its sustainability goals and no longer has a waste-to-energy exemption. Grand Rapids Label, a label printing and die cutting company, received permission from the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) to send its waste to the Waste to Energy facility, 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, instead of area landfills.
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
PD: Woman in wheelchair killed in Walker crash
Authorities say a woman who was riding a motorized scooter was hit and killed by a car in Walker Thursday morning.
WWMTCw
Hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood cleans up after severe storms ripped through Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood began clean-up after a line of severe thunderstorms ripped through the area Monday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts snapped trees, branches, and power lines before scattering them across yards, houses, and roadways. “It looks like a war zone, honestly," Ann-Marie Breese said...
whtc.com
One Hospitalized in Three-Vehicle Pileup at Coopersville Intersection
COOPERSVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 30, 2022) – A 41-year-old Hudsonville man was hospitalized after a three-vehicle pileup in Coopersville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Cleveland Street and 68th Avenue, just north of the I-96 junction, at 2:45 PM. That was where the injured motorist had stopped his northbound vehicle, but then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a westbound pickup truck, driven by a 60-year-old Conklin man who couldn’t avoid a collision. The force of the crash sent the two vehicles into a southbound vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old Allegan man, who had also stopped for the stop sign.
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1