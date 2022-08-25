Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Long-term recovery group in Mayfield acquires new warehouse as 'one -stop-shop' for storm survivors
MAYFIELD, KY- It is a big step to streamline tornado recovery in Mayfield. The long-term recovery group just acquired a new warehouse set to be their headquarters. It will be a centralized spot for survivors. "We really see this facility as the next step in recovery for our community," said...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paving in Graves County to start Tuesday
PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans paving along a section of U.S. 45 in southwestern Graves County starting Tuesday, Aug. 30. This paving project runs along U.S. 45/Water Valley-Wingo Road from mile point 0 at the Graves-Hickman County line then north to the KY 1806 intersection at the south edge of Wingo around mile point 7.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police seeking public assistance locating wanted person
UPDATE: Kentucky State Police troopers have apprehended Jerry Higginbotham. He is being held at the McCracken County Jail. Benton, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges. Jerry C....
Kait 8
New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
WBBJ
Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
thunderboltradio.com
Truck and Tractor Pull Day at the Obion County Fair
The always popular Truck and Tractor Pull will headline today’s Obion County Fair. Events will get underway at 4:00, with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn. The Midway and carnival will open at 5:00, with admission and all rides at $15.00. AC 43 will play...
radionwtn.com
Two People Dead; Investigation Ongoing In Martin
Martin, Tenn.–Two people are dead and an investigation is ongoing by the Martin Police Department this morning. Police Chief Don Teal said officers responded to 504 N. College St. around 3 a.m. today on a report of a burglary in progress. As officers were responding, they received information that...
KFVS12
Student detained in connection with school threat investigation in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A student in Paducah was take into custody Thursday night, August 25 in connection with a school threat investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Community Academy contacted them at noon about a report of a student allegedly threatening an act of violence at the school.
thunderboltradio.com
Death Investigation in Obion County to Close Following Release of Autopsy Results
An Obion County death investigation will be closed following the findings of an autopsy. Sheriff’s Investigator Jared Willcutt said the death of 63 year old Debra Lynn Okeley, of Union City, was ruled due to medical issues that included hypertension and cardio vascular disease. The investigation began on May...
Mayfield candle manufacturer charged with OSHA violations after December tornado outbreak
OSHA documents indicate Mayfield Consumer Products violated standards impacting the events at the candle factory the night of the December tornado outbreak.
thunderboltradio.com
Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart
Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy. A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff investigating threat at CCA
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a student at Community Christian Academy. A student reported the alleged threats against the school to the school administration, who contacted the sheriff’s office. Students and parents were interviewed by detectives, and they were reportedly able to corroborate...
KFVS12
Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
KFVS12
Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting
A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/25/22 – 08/26/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/26/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday
A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy. Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence...
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
KFVS12
2 Sikeston men wanted in connection with car theft investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two men accused of taking a vehicle. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet-, 7-inches tall and 185 pounds with gold teeth, short and twisted dreadlocks. Jaquelin Zytreze West, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 120 pounds...
wpsdlocal6.com
'A historic step for Mayfield,' as bids submitted for courthouse demolition
MAYFIELD, KY — Next Monday, we'll learn more about the future landscape of Mayfield. That's when a contractor will be chosen for courthouse demolition. Bidding opened at 2 p.m. Thursday and closed Thursday evening. They had four bids come in. The lowest came from Youngblood Excavating and Contracting out...
radionwtn.com
Victims Of Martin Double-Shooting Identified
Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on N. College St. early Sunday morning and said they believe their deaths were the result of a murder/suicide. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin.
