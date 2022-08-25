ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Paving in Graves County to start Tuesday

PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans paving along a section of U.S. 45 in southwestern Graves County starting Tuesday, Aug. 30. This paving project runs along U.S. 45/Water Valley-Wingo Road from mile point 0 at the Graves-Hickman County line then north to the KY 1806 intersection at the south edge of Wingo around mile point 7.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
WBBJ

Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Truck and Tractor Pull Day at the Obion County Fair

The always popular Truck and Tractor Pull will headline today’s Obion County Fair. Events will get underway at 4:00, with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn. The Midway and carnival will open at 5:00, with admission and all rides at $15.00. AC 43 will play...
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Two People Dead; Investigation Ongoing In Martin

Martin, Tenn.–Two people are dead and an investigation is ongoing by the Martin Police Department this morning. Police Chief Don Teal said officers responded to 504 N. College St. around 3 a.m. today on a report of a burglary in progress. As officers were responding, they received information that...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy. A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Sheriff investigating threat at CCA

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a student at Community Christian Academy. A student reported the alleged threats against the school to the school administration, who contacted the sheriff’s office. Students and parents were interviewed by detectives, and they were reportedly able to corroborate...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting

A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 Sikeston men wanted in connection with car theft investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two men accused of taking a vehicle. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet-, 7-inches tall and 185 pounds with gold teeth, short and twisted dreadlocks. Jaquelin Zytreze West, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 120 pounds...
SIKESTON, MO
radionwtn.com

Victims Of Martin Double-Shooting Identified

Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on N. College St. early Sunday morning and said they believe their deaths were the result of a murder/suicide. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin.
UNION CITY, TN

