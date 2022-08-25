ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Playing field project cost moves into the red zone

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

A proposal to construct 24 natural-grass playing fields and two synthetic playing fields on the south side of Scioto Darby Road, west of Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, is running over budget, Hilliard City Council members were told Aug. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAAvp_0hV7qAep00

The $12.6-million project is about $1.8 million over budget, Don McCarthy, president of McCarthy Consulting, said Aug. 23 at a committee of the whole session of Hilliard City Council.

McCarthy Consulting is the project manager of the multi-faceted construction project to build the playing fields, as well as the $66.4-million community recreation and wellness center to be adjacent to it.

The campus is to be built on a portion of a 125-acre tract on the south side of Scioto Darby Road and west of the future extension of Cosgray Road. The city purchased the land last year for $4.41 million.

The overrun is related to continuing inflation in excess of 1% for labor and materials, but inflation “has leveled off” and fallen below 1% in June and July, according to McCarthy.

“We think it is flattening more,” he said.

There is also a potential for greater-than-expected cost because of soil conditions on portions of the site, McCarthy said.

The overrun could be offset by the income-tax revenue the city is collecting to fund the project, according to the city’s finance director, David Delande.

The community recreation and wellness center and accompanying amenities are funded with revenue resulting from Issue 22, a 0.5-percentage-point income-tax increase voters approved last year.

Income tax revenue during the remainder of the year is “critical” to the scope of the project, Delande said.

“We will have a better idea in 2023,” he said.

As planned, none of the fields are to have lighting, McCarthy said.

But if any contingency funds remain after the base bid for the athletic fields is received, lighting and additional considerations could be included in alternate bids, he said.

The athletic fields are to be constructed as a separate project but are still part of the overall campus that includes an 85,000-square-foot community recreation and wellness center.

Other planned amenities at the center include a 240-person event hall, outdoor patio, indoor playground, a commercial kitchen, dance studio, 35-person whirlpool and spa and an elevated walking and jogging track.

In March, City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of bonds not to exceed $95 million for the design and construction of the Hilliard Recreation and Wellness Campus.

A future ordinance funding the remainder of the cost must be passed by the end of this year, according to Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandall.

A groundbreaking for the campus is set for May 2023 with an opening scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, both later than first proposed, according to David Ball, director of community relations for Hilliard.

@ThisWeekCorvo

