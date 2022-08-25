ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHO 13

Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction

DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
msn.com

KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines

When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Multiple injuries after police chase in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA- A police chase Wednesday night in Des Moines ended in a crash with multiple injuries. Radio Iowa reports that a Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene

A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital

PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

DMPD: Four apprehended in Des Moines crash, chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people have been apprehended following a crash that resulted in several people being seriously injured Wednesday evening. An officer with the Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 5 p.m. after witnessing a vehicle allegedly speeding through the intersection of East 18th Street and Capitol […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Over $20,000 In Damages Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday In Jefferson

The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Olive Street. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by Elizabeth Gross of Jefferson was northbound on South Olive Street, approaching the intersection with East Harrison Street. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Chad McCollum of Jefferson was traveling eastbound on Harrison Street, approaching the intersection. The front of Gross’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of McCollum’s vehicle. The Wrangler sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, while the McCollum vehicle had roughly $2,500 in damages. Gross was transported from the scene by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for Possible injuries. McCollum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
JEFFERSON, IA
K92.3

A Real-Life Fast & Furious Unfolded Sunday in Des Moines [PHOTOS]

*The car shown above is a stock photo and is not one involved in this story. There was no Vin Diesel, but amazingly, there were also no injuries reported. According to the Des Moines Police Department on their Facebook page, two hit-and-run drivers left a "block-long trail of destruction" and while, amazingly, no injuries have been reported, there has been at least one family displaced.
DES MOINES, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Child injured in UTV accident in rural Toledo

An eight-year-old child was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a rollover accident involving a UTV in the 2300 block of 295th Street/Hwy E43 this past Thursday night. According to the accident report, the driver (a minor) and only occupant of the red Polaris UTV, lost...
TOLEDO, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Law Enforcement Responds to Threat at Dallas County Hospital

A threat made to the Dallas County Hospital Friday evening drew law enforcement and other entities out as a caution. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56pm. The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning. No other details are known at this time.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
KCCI.com

Iowa family offers reward for information on fentanyl dealer

DES MOINES, Iowa — A family is struggling with the death of their only child, 22-year-old Ciara Gilliam. "The preliminary investigation looks like an accidental overdose of fentanyl," said Robert Gilliam, Ciara's father. The Gilliams said their daughter battled addiction and paid a heavy price. They want the person...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 25-26, 2022

12:54am: Brian Weltzin 26 of Grand Junction was booked into the jail for disorderly conduct. 8:01am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a two-vehicle accident on South Olive Street and East Harrison Street. Friday, August 26th. 12:22am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with an unruly patient...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale child hit by car

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
URBANDALE, IA

