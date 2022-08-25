The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Olive Street. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by Elizabeth Gross of Jefferson was northbound on South Olive Street, approaching the intersection with East Harrison Street. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Chad McCollum of Jefferson was traveling eastbound on Harrison Street, approaching the intersection. The front of Gross’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of McCollum’s vehicle. The Wrangler sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, while the McCollum vehicle had roughly $2,500 in damages. Gross was transported from the scene by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for Possible injuries. McCollum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.

