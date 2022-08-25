ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patsy Cline’s legacy to be honored by jazz vocalist Staci Griesbach with tribute concert at VMFA

Fans of the late American music icon Patsy Cline can celebrate her 90th birthday with two tribute concerts near her hometown of Winchester, Virginia featuring acclaimed up-and-coming Los Angeles-based vocalist Staci Griesbach. Honoring Cline’s incredible legacy, Griesbach will highlight the trailblazer’s crossover appeal with her reimagined classics in the style of jazz.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Library of Virginia partners with Can Can Brasserie to open downtown cafe

A partnership between the Library of Virginia and a popular, longtime Carytown restaurant will bring a convenient breakfast and lunch option to the heart of downtown. Can Can Brasserie, a Parisian-style bistro and bakery, will open the Can Can Café in the Library’s lobby on Monday, September 19th, 2022.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

RamFest on Saturday Kicks Off the VCU Athletic Season

Help kick off the VCU Athletics ’22 – ’23 season at RAMFEST 2022. Food trucks, beer garden, games, VCU coaches and teams, the Peppas!, merch, and 2 sets by Spiderkelly. Open to the public, all ages welcome. Location, in front of parking lot by VCU Sports Backers Stadium by The Diamond parking lot.
RICHMOND, VA
visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
NBC12

62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Weekend Radar: Latin Jazz and Salsa, Kickers, Chesterfield County Fair. Outdoor Flea Market

The Latin Jazz and Salsa Show Festival at Dogwood Dell. An afternoon of listening to Latin Jazz and Salsa in a beautiful setting seems like a pretty darn good idea to me. “The Latin Jazz and Salsa Show” was created and first produced on April 6, 2005, in the city of Richmond, Virginia, as the Latin Jazz Show. Initially, the founder and host, “The Voice of Latin Jazz” Luis “Sweet Lou” Hidalgo, was interested in buying advertising time on a local radio station in the Richmond area for his family-owned and operated plumbing company, Master and Sons Plumbing. While he was inquiring about buying advertising time, a conversation was struck up between the station owner, Mr. Brown, and Mr. Hidalgo, about buying air time, not just advertising time. With no radio experience under his belt, but substantial knowledge of Latin music, Mr. Hidalgo decided to take on this new venture, and so the Latin Jazz Show was born, airing for the first time on April 6, 2005, on WCLM 1450 AM in the city of Richmond, Virginia. In November 2012, the name of the show was changed to “The Latin Jazz & Salsa Show with ‘Sweet Lou’ Hidalgo” and continues to be a hit to this day. The Latin Jazz & Salsa festival in Richmond, Virginia is a by-product of the show and is held annually in Richmond, showcasing international, national, and local Latin music recording artists.
RICHMOND, VA
Raleigh News & Observer

Black Wall Streets: Richmond, Virginia

Affectionately nicknamed “The Harlem of the South,” Jackson Ward, a neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, was the home of Black culture, commerce and family life in the city’s post-reconstruction period. The neighborhood’s famed Hippodrome Theater hosted the likes of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald and the nation’s first Black female bank founder, Maggie L. Walker of St. Luke Penny Savings, called it home.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31

The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)

A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
RICHMOND, VA
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond

Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Richmond, Virginia on Petfinder.
RICHMOND, VA
AdWeek

WRIC to Add Afternoon Anchor and Launch 4 PM News

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Richmond, Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC is launching a 4 p.m. newscast on September 12. “The desire for local news on all platforms...
RICHMOND, VA
