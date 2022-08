Donald Ray Gottfried age 95, of Rockwood, TN formerly of Findlay, OH passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge TN. He was a Member of the Nazarene Church in Fostoria, OH. He retired from Signal Delivery where he was a truck driver. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Nellie Gottfried and his brother Fordyce Gottfried.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO