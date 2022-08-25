Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
msn.com
September is upon us. That means Wisconsin hunting seasons begin Thursday with geese, teal and doves.
In keeping with modern tradition, Wisconsin's 2022 hunting seasons will kick off as the calendar turns to September. The early Canada goose, early teal and mourning dove seasons open Thursday, with most other hunting opportunities, including bow deer, ruffed grouse and wild turkey, to start later in the month. The...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands near ash trees due to emerald ash borer infestation
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season as they start scouting properties. According to a release, most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County, and the Mississippi River...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DNR: Bacterial infection likely cause of local fish die-off
The Wisconsin DNR announced that fish collected during the recent die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris.
WNCY
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin DNR announces changes to 2022 hunting season
The Wisconsin DNR has just announced changes to 2022 hunting season. Most notably the new regulations impact open-water waterfowl hunting. Hunters can now do so in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake. Hunters however must remain a minimum of 500 feet from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Outage at major Indiana oil refinery has slight impact on Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An outage at a major oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana is threatening fuel supply in the Midwest. An electrical fire caused the BP refinery to shut down last week. The facility is the largest in the Midwest and one of the top ten in the United...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. The EPA has also issued a fuel waiver for Michigan and three other states impacted by the refinery shutdown. The EPA issued the following statement:. As part...
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
wearegreenbay.com
Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Strong storms sweep across the state this evening
The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
WEAU-TV 13
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday kicked off the second week of the Alaska State Fair, and the crowds started showing up right as the gates opened at 11 a.m for Alaska Agriculture Day. While the Division of Agriculture hosted the Tundra Chef Cook-off Challenge, vintage tractor collector John Baum greeted...
wtmj.com
Severe Thunderstorm activity across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Jefferson counties until 5:15pm. The remainder of Southeastern Wisconsin remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch lasts from 1:10 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Milwaukee,...
Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions. “It’s a huge deal,” said Christopher Kolakowski, the Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum....
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
wxpr.org
Many kids will have better access to services as Wisconsin accepts Medicaid for teletherapy
Over one third of children throughout the badger state will now have better access to the therapy they need-- all from a tablet or smartphone. DotCom Therapy, a virtual therapy service provider says it now will be accepting Medicaid to provide behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy services to children. Wisconsin...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tony Evers Is Violating Civil Rights Due to Court Backlogs, Lawsuit Says
“Once again, however, the incompetence of the Backlog Bureaucrat in Chief comes to fruition as he fails to address another major issue in this state” – state Rep. Shae Sortwell on Evers. Gov. Tony Evers and others have been accused in a Brown County lawsuit of violating the...
Comments / 0