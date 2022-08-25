ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin DNR announces changes to 2022 hunting season

The Wisconsin DNR has just announced changes to 2022 hunting season. Most notably the new regulations impact open-water waterfowl hunting. Hunters can now do so in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake. Hunters however must remain a minimum of 500 feet from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Chimney Swift#Swifts
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire

LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. The EPA has also issued a fuel waiver for Michigan and three other states impacted by the refinery shutdown. The EPA issued the following statement:. As part...
MICHIGAN STATE
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
spectrumnews1.com

Strong storms sweep across the state this evening

The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Severe Thunderstorm activity across southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Jefferson counties until 5:15pm. The remainder of Southeastern Wisconsin remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch lasts from 1:10 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Milwaukee,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday.  The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions.  “It’s a huge deal,” said Christopher Kolakowski, the Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum....
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy