ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits

POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations

NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
New Windsor, NY
New Windsor, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Mid-Hudson News Network

California man flees after stop for driving stolen car

DOVER – An Antioch, California man was arrested by State Police in Columbia County for criminal possession of stolen property – a Mercedes-Benz stolen in New York City. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, troopers received a report of the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Route 22 in the Town of Pawling.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Marijuana License Requirements in NYC

NY opened the application for the license to operate a marijuana dispensary today. Originally, when they were legalizing the sale of marijuana, they said that black and brown communities were going too be able to seek the license (because these communities were targeted with 3.5 times more arrests for marijuana than white communities).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Guns#Swf#Airport Security
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

1 dead in Bronx triple shooting

NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man convicted of menacing police officer and DWI

KINGSTON – A Kerhonkson man was sentenced in Ulster County Court to 2 ½ to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to menacing a police officer on June 8. David Stephens, 31, also pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
KERHONKSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan PBA criticizes Monticello mayor over police district idea

MONTICELLO – The Monticello Village Board’s consideration of dissolving the police department and replacing it with a police district that would include the shopping center district in the Town of Thompson, has come under fire from the Sullivan County PBA, the union representing the sheriff’s road patrol division.
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hatzolah Air flies Ukraine relief missions from Sullivan County

BETHEL – Hatzolah, the volunteer EMS service, has set up its worldwide aviation division at Sullivan County International Airport in the Town of Bethel and has already undertaken relief missions in support of the Ukrainian people since the Russian invasion. Eli Rowe, a commercial pilot and founder of Hatzolah...
BETHEL, NY
PIX11

Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy