Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits
POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations
NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
Mid-Hudson News Network
California man flees after stop for driving stolen car
DOVER – An Antioch, California man was arrested by State Police in Columbia County for criminal possession of stolen property – a Mercedes-Benz stolen in New York City. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, troopers received a report of the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Route 22 in the Town of Pawling.
queenoftheclick.com
Marijuana License Requirements in NYC
NY opened the application for the license to operate a marijuana dispensary today. Originally, when they were legalizing the sale of marijuana, they said that black and brown communities were going too be able to seek the license (because these communities were targeted with 3.5 times more arrests for marijuana than white communities).
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
Scrubs Magazine
NY Hospital Implements High-Tech Weapons Detection System to Reduce Gun Violence
Northwell Health, located in Hyde Park, New York, is using technology to step up the fight against gun violence. There have been a string of violent shootings at hospitals over the last few years, and the health network is trying to protect patients and staff without making it harder for them to do their jobs.
REWARD OFFERED: 'World War II' Robber Hits Two NJ Banks, Flees On Motorcycle
A motorcycle-riding bank robber in an unusual get-up got nothing on his first try but succeeded on his second this week, according to the FBI in Newark, which sought the public's help identifying him. There's a reward in it, authorities said. The robber hit banks barely eight miles and just...
FBI: Fired NJ Employee-Turned-Cyberstalker Threatens To Kill Former Female Co-Workers, Families
A Jersey City man who was fired from his job with an investment bank sent a series of graphic and terrifying messages threatening to stalk and kill several former co-workers and their families, federal authorities charged. "I swear that everyday I’m going to wait outside for you the path train...
Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
Queens man arrested for illegal gun arsenal is MTA supervisor
The MTA confirmed Wednesday that a Queens man who was arrested earlier this week after police discovered a massive arsenal of illegal guns at his home is a supervisor for the transit agency.
fox5ny.com
1 dead in Bronx triple shooting
NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man convicted of menacing police officer and DWI
KINGSTON – A Kerhonkson man was sentenced in Ulster County Court to 2 ½ to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to menacing a police officer on June 8. David Stephens, 31, also pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
yonkerstimes.com
California Man Eludes State Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Mercedes; Flees, Found 2 Days Later
On August 25, 2022, State Police arrested Jordan M. Richards, 32, of Antioch, California, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., State Police received a report of a stolen gray Mercedes-Benz out of New York City that was traveling northbound on State Route 22 in the town of Pawling.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan PBA criticizes Monticello mayor over police district idea
MONTICELLO – The Monticello Village Board’s consideration of dissolving the police department and replacing it with a police district that would include the shopping center district in the Town of Thompson, has come under fire from the Sullivan County PBA, the union representing the sheriff’s road patrol division.
69-Year-Old Brutally Beaten Outside Bronx Pizzeria
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for a group of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hatzolah Air flies Ukraine relief missions from Sullivan County
BETHEL – Hatzolah, the volunteer EMS service, has set up its worldwide aviation division at Sullivan County International Airport in the Town of Bethel and has already undertaken relief missions in support of the Ukrainian people since the Russian invasion. Eli Rowe, a commercial pilot and founder of Hatzolah...
Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
