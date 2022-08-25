Lois Edna Robinson age 88 of Harriman TN passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. She was a member of the South Harriman Baptist Church where she was also a member of the Young at Heart. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Harriman Chapter. She was an LPN and also worked in Real Estate for several years. She is preceded in death by her mother Elsie Glanders, father Clarence Sammonds, sisters Arlene Boyce, Alice Schadowsky, and Linda Jarred, brother Clarence “Sandy” Sammonds, grandson Jon Robinson Jr., and granddaughter Lori Bradshaw.

HARRIMAN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO