SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to...

SIKESTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO