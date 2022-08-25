Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
kbsi23.com
Overnight shooting leaves one person dead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Shooting overnight led to a person’s death on Friday night, August 26. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department press release, the victim was 18-year-old Jaquavion D. Mackins of Cario, Ill. Cape Girardeau officers responded to a report of gunfire on the...
KFVS12
Pastor releases statement on shots fired investigation near Cape Girardeau church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A senior pastor released a statement after shots were fired near her church. The senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, Reverend Jennifer Long, sent us this statement:. “Earlier today there was a gunfire incident near our church’s property at Bellevue and Ellis St. No...
KFVS12
One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau
Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Apartment building burns down in Carbondale, Ill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Police arrest suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery
A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. 100th Du Quoin State Fair underway.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
KFVS12
Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one dead
Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Fire destroys three story apartment building in Carbondale. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Public safety departments come together for training. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Public safety departments come together for training.
KFVS12
Student detained in connection with school threat investigation in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A student in Paducah was take into custody Thursday night, August 25 in connection with a school threat investigation. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Community Academy contacted them at noon about a report of a student allegedly threatening an act of violence at the school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother: Woman killed in Missouri house explosion a ‘very loving person’
A propane leak caused a deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri earlier this month, claiming the lives of three people and left several others injured injured.
KFVS12
Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
KFVS12
Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death
A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
KFVS12
Part of north Spanish Street closed in Cape Girardeau after gas burner left on at business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department Closed part of north Spanish street between Themis and Independence just after noon on Sunday. One of the businesses had a strong smell of gas coming from inside. Investigators determined that a gas burner had been left on inside the...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to...
KFVS12
Tenn. man arrested in connection with west Paducah shooting
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah. Anthony Copeland, 50, of Smyrna, Tenn., was arrested on one count of first-degree assault. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily...
KFVS12
2 Sikeston men wanted in connection with car theft investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two men accused of taking a vehicle. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet-, 7-inches tall and 185 pounds with gold teeth, short and twisted dreadlocks. Jaquelin Zytreze West, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 120 pounds...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted on felony charges arrested in McCracken Co.
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers have arrested Jerry Higginbotham in McCracken County. He has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail. KSP says Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky., is charged with Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more.
KFVS12
Scott City grocery store closing
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together
Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed.
Comments / 0