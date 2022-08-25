ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Overnight shooting leaves one person dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Shooting overnight led to a person’s death on Friday night, August 26. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department press release, the victim was 18-year-old Jaquavion D. Mackins of Cario, Ill. Cape Girardeau officers responded to a report of gunfire on the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau

Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Apartment building burns down in Carbondale, Ill.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Police arrest suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery

A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they face with trying to get an education. 100th Du Quoin State Fair underway.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one dead

Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Fire destroys three story apartment building in Carbondale. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Public safety departments come together for training. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Public safety departments come together for training.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Balloons#Balloon Release#Mobile#Violent Crime#Cape Girardeau Police
KFVS12

Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death

A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kbsi23.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie. The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Tenn. man arrested in connection with west Paducah shooting

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah. Anthony Copeland, 50, of Smyrna, Tenn., was arrested on one count of first-degree assault. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 Sikeston men wanted in connection with car theft investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two men accused of taking a vehicle. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet-, 7-inches tall and 185 pounds with gold teeth, short and twisted dreadlocks. Jaquelin Zytreze West, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 120 pounds...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted on felony charges arrested in McCracken Co.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers have arrested Jerry Higginbotham in McCracken County. He has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail. KSP says Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky., is charged with Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Scott City grocery store closing

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SCOTT CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy