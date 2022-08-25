ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
tspr.org

Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’

Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
MACOMB, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Health
Mercer County, IL
Government
County
Mercer County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Mercer County, IL
Health
Mercer County, IL
Coronavirus
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois reports 24,297 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths since last Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 24,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 deaths since Aug. 19. According to the CDC, 33 counties are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, and an additional 48 counties are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sioux City Journal

What’s killing the Quad-Cities? The leading 15 causes of death

Losing a loved one is one of the hardest, most complicated journeys in life. Davenport resident Judy Reed lost count of funerals she’s attended. A former nurse, Reed has a genetic condition that makes her more susceptible to cancer. As she fought off bout after bout, many of the friends met through cancer support groups did not survive. Her best friend died during the pandemic. No visitors were allowed, so Reed said goodbye over the phone.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Linus Covid#General Health#Johns Hopkins University
WTAX

24,297 new COVID cases in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reports 24,297 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 82 deaths since August 19. According to the CDC, 33 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 48 counties in Illinois are now...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCIA

Illinois to receive federal money to plug abandoned wells

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois is receiving federal money to plug some of its oil and gas wells no longer in operation.  U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Thursday they are providing 24 states with funding to plug and cap orphaned wells, including $25 million for Illinois. The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud

Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Q985

Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
GLENCOE, IL
Q985

This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
Polarbear

Millions of Illinois Snapchat users could benefit as Snapchat settles class-action lawsuit for $35M

Earlier this year, two Illinois residents alleged in a lawsuit that Snapchat was violating a state privacy law by scanning and storing faceprints. On May 11, attorney James C. Vlahakis, of the Sulaiman Law Group, of suburban Lombard, filed suit in Chicago federal court against Snap Inc. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of named plaintiffs Maribel Ocampo and Adrian Coss.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy