ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Disney World gives new look at ‘Moana’ attraction at Epcot

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csUqr_0hV7pIgQ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort unveiled a new look at the upcoming “Journey of Water” attraction inspired by “Moana” on Thursday.

According to the Disney Parks Blog , the Imagineering team and a crew of artisans have begun sculpting the rockwork in the exploration trail.

Disney+ subscribers get free early access to parks with admission on Sept. 8

Fans of the animated film will see familiar shapes and characters carved in to the rocks and waterways throughout Journey of Water, including the princess herself.

“Once the pose of the character is defined, sculptors add detail and texture until the emotional expression of the carving is just right. We then do a paint study and often create full-scale samples to test final materials and carving techniques,” the Disney Parks Blog said. “This process ensures the production and creative vision for the experience align.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7DEb_0hV7pIgQ00
(Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Journey of Water will allow guests to explore and engage with water throughout the water cycle, from the skies to the ocean and back again, according to the blog. Imagineers and artists were inspired by Moana’s determination to protect the environment and her bond with water.

“…we are excited for guests to learn about the importance of water and experience its playful personality just as she did,” the blog post said.

The blog post did not mention an opening date for Journey of Water at the park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Far Is Tampa From Universal Studios?

When summer comes around, everyone wants some sunshine. There’s nothing like soaking up the sun’s warm rays to get in a vacation mood. And where better to get sunshine than the sunshine state, Florida?. Florida’s long coast, beautiful beaches, fantastic weather, and significant attractions make it a popular...
TAMPA, FL
foodanddine.com

Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles

“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Chef cooks up authentic Cuban, Spanish cuisine for Sarasota seniors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – A chef who has cooked in some of the finest hotels across the world is making his authentic Cuban cuisine for residents at a Sarasota senior living community. Chef Julio Rivero is bringing some delicious joy to tables at the Fountain at Lake Pointe Woods. He spoke with the Suncoast News […]
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Concert Events To Attend

So much is going on in the city for the next couple days. Even tonight we have Tricky Daddy, Trina, and Plies to name a few at Yuengling Center tonight. There is a concert for Sam E. Hues tonight and a party for Shock G this Sunday to name a few events. The one thing about 813/727 is that there is something to do every weekend. So buckle up and get ready to have a great time.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
suncoastnews.com

West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music

West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
livingnewdeal.org

Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete

It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Disney Parks#Travel Info#What To Do#Disney World#Team Disney#Journey Of Water
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Tampa

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Tampa, Florida on Petfinder.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

Highest-rated cheap eats in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

87K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy