ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds City Council to continue its Position 1 applicant interviews Monday

The Edmonds City Council will continue its interviews for the candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews were conducted Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more are scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 29.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1

Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
seattleschild.com

Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?

Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Woodway, WA
City
Brier, WA
Local
Washington Health
Snohomish County, WA
Health
County
Snohomish County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Snohomish County, WA
Government
q13fox.com

Kent teacher strike reaches day 3 as negotiations spill into public

KENT, Wash. - Kent teachers remain on strike, and the negotiations are spilling into the public. On Saturday, the Kent School District changed strategies publicizing one of the district’s recent proposals – leading to the Kent Education Association (KEA) to call the information "inaccurate and incomplete." Along with...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Group seeks recall of four Kent School Board members

A Kent group plans to file a petition to recall the Kent School Board. Shannon Jephson-Hernandez, spokesperson for the group 27KSD4change, told the board at its Aug. 24 meeting during the public comment period that the group would be filing a recall petition in King County Superior Court. Jephson-Hernandez, a...
KENT, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Mead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Mental Health Services#Homelessness#Economy#American
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike

"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
helpmechas.com

Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Schools Foundation honors school district’s Living Legends

The Foundation for Edmonds School District on Thursday honored four individuals with Edmonds School District Living Legends awards. The awards were started in 1984 by then Edmonds School District Superintendent Hal Reasby to celebrate the school district’s centennial and recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the district’s educational environment. The awards were reintroduced in 2019, with the goal of honoring a deserving teacher, principal or administrator who has:
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
myedmondsnews.com

Cascadia Art Museum sixth annual gala draws record crowd

It was another picture-perfect Saturday evening at the home of Cascadia Museum president Lindsey Echelbarger and his wife Carolyn, as a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees gathered to stroll the grounds, enjoy the sweeping views, dine on a gourmet meal designed by Edmonds’ Shooby Doo catering, and bid on an array of original art, services, vacation packages, jewelry, wine, food and more — all to support the work and mission of the Cascadia Art Museum.
EDMONDS, WA
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Helen Sevener: Retired from the dry-cleaning business, she was a dedicated volunteer at Holy Rosary Church

Helen Beatrice [Bergam] Sevener was born September 24, 1925 in Andes, Montana. She was the third child of Henry Oliver and Cathryn Agnes Bergam. Helen was the third of eight children. She lived on a farm in the small town of Andes where her father grew alfalfa, some wheat and vegetables for the family. They were poor and struggled but were happy. Helen didn’t want to work in the fields and get “dirty”, so she helped her mother in the kitchen and not in the fields. She woke early with her mother and baked eight loaves of bread every other day, before going to school. She canned in the summer and helped her mother provide three meals a day for her father and brother in the fields.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy