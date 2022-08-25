Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council to continue its Position 1 applicant interviews Monday
The Edmonds City Council will continue its interviews for the candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews were conducted Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more are scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 29.
myedmondsnews.com
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
seattleschild.com
Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?
Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
valleyrecord.com
King County Councilmember requests audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is calling for audits of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to begin next year. In a letter to King County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson, Dunn requested that the Auditor’s Office add both financial and performance audits of the Authority to the Auditor’s 2023 Work Program.
myedmondsnews.com
Councilmember Laura Johnson has sold her Edmonds home, but plans to stay in city ‘for now’
Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has sold her house in Edmonds, but said in social media post that she plans to continue to reside in the city “for now” and serve on the city council. “I love Edmonds, so this was a difficult, but personal decision,” Johnson wrote...
q13fox.com
Kent teacher strike reaches day 3 as negotiations spill into public
KENT, Wash. - Kent teachers remain on strike, and the negotiations are spilling into the public. On Saturday, the Kent School District changed strategies publicizing one of the district’s recent proposals – leading to the Kent Education Association (KEA) to call the information "inaccurate and incomplete." Along with...
kentreporter.com
Group seeks recall of four Kent School Board members
A Kent group plans to file a petition to recall the Kent School Board. Shannon Jephson-Hernandez, spokesperson for the group 27KSD4change, told the board at its Aug. 24 meeting during the public comment period that the group would be filing a recall petition in King County Superior Court. Jephson-Hernandez, a...
myedmondsnews.com
County Executive Somers proposes body camera contract for sheriff’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has proposed a motion to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body-worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives. These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public, Somers said, and follows...
myedmondsnews.com
shorelineareanews.com
County Council approves requirement for electric vehicle charging in new development
When new development happens in unincorporated King County, much of it will now need to include charging stations for electric vehicles, a nod toward a future shifting away from fossil fuels and toward electric power. The King County Council recently approved legislation adding requirements for much of new development in...
publicola.com
Ban on Narcan Continues Amid Overdoses at Libraries; Harrell’s Pick for SDOT Director Answers Council Questions
1. Last month, we reported on the Seattle Public Library’s directive telling staff not to carry or use Narcan, or naloxone—a nasal spray that can restore breathing in people overdosing on opioids—because of potential liability issues. The state’s Good Samaritan law exempts people who provide emergency care...
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike
"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Schools Foundation honors school district’s Living Legends
The Foundation for Edmonds School District on Thursday honored four individuals with Edmonds School District Living Legends awards. The awards were started in 1984 by then Edmonds School District Superintendent Hal Reasby to celebrate the school district’s centennial and recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the district’s educational environment. The awards were reintroduced in 2019, with the goal of honoring a deserving teacher, principal or administrator who has:
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
myedmondsnews.com
Cascadia Art Museum sixth annual gala draws record crowd
It was another picture-perfect Saturday evening at the home of Cascadia Museum president Lindsey Echelbarger and his wife Carolyn, as a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees gathered to stroll the grounds, enjoy the sweeping views, dine on a gourmet meal designed by Edmonds’ Shooby Doo catering, and bid on an array of original art, services, vacation packages, jewelry, wine, food and more — all to support the work and mission of the Cascadia Art Museum.
Labor Day weekend: Here's what to expect for traffic in western Washington
SEATTLE — Do you plan to visit family or take a vacation before the summer ends this Labor Day weekend? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), as traffic is expected to be higher than usual.
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
myedmondsnews.com
Helen Sevener: Retired from the dry-cleaning business, she was a dedicated volunteer at Holy Rosary Church
Helen Beatrice [Bergam] Sevener was born September 24, 1925 in Andes, Montana. She was the third child of Henry Oliver and Cathryn Agnes Bergam. Helen was the third of eight children. She lived on a farm in the small town of Andes where her father grew alfalfa, some wheat and vegetables for the family. They were poor and struggled but were happy. Helen didn’t want to work in the fields and get “dirty”, so she helped her mother in the kitchen and not in the fields. She woke early with her mother and baked eight loaves of bread every other day, before going to school. She canned in the summer and helped her mother provide three meals a day for her father and brother in the fields.
