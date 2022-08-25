ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Banana 101.5

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!

Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
Banana 101.5

Tomorrow Last Day for Free COVID-19 Tests – Where to Find More

Just when we thought we might be out of the woods, COVID-19 is still ravaging mid-Michigan. I feel like I know more people with COVID right now than I did when we had to go into lockdown! If you haven't heard, tomorrow, September 1st, 2022 is the last day that the government will mail free COVID-19 tests to your residence. All homes throughout the United States are eligible for this third round of free tests from the government. All you need is a residential address.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake

A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Ghost Kitchens – What Are They and Where Are They in Michigan?

Have you ever seen a “ghost kitchen” in your city before? If your answer is no, you may not have looked hard enough. Ghost kitchens really took off from the pandemic, and are essentially restaurants that cook and prepare food without the seating and in-house dining experience. Like a restaurant that only does carryout and delivery.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number

The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

MI Movie Theatres to Play Extended ‘Lord of the Rings’ Films

Extended versions of 'Lord of the Rings' will be headed back to the big screen. Coming up in September, Emagine Entertainment will continue with its' Flashback Cinema movie series with some classics. Fans of the 'Lord of the Rings' film series and 'The Blob' will once again be able to experience those movies in a theatre setting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Dog Repeatedly Bred at Michigan Puppy Mill Rescued by PETA, Now Recovering

You're about to meet Ruthie. The Jack Russell terrier was one of 39 dogs rescued from an illegal puppy mill here in Michigan. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Ruthie was part of an illegal breeding operation run by John D. Jones in Missaukee County, Michigan. In March of this year an investigation by PETA led to the rescue and seizure of the animals and a judge ruled that they were not to be returned to the breeder.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

