Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper could be activated off IL Thursday or Friday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds at 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Harper has gone 5-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles (including a walk-off two-bagger on Wednesday), six RBI and three runs scored in a pair of minor league rehab games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this week. It was reported in late June that the seven-time All-Star was expected to miss at least six weeks with his fractured thumb after he was hit by a pitch during a game against the San Diego Padres.

Harper has been limited to 64 games this season due to numerous injuries, but when on the field, has slashed .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, 21 doubles and nine stolen bases through 242 at-bats.

Philadelphia enters play Thursday with a 69-55 record and in the second NL wild-card spot.