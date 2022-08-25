ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper could be activated off IL Thursday or Friday

By Victor Barbosa
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds at 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Harper has gone 5-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles (including a walk-off two-bagger on Wednesday), six RBI and three runs scored in a pair of minor league rehab games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this week. It was reported in late June that the seven-time All-Star was expected to miss at least six weeks with his fractured thumb after he was hit by a pitch during a game against the San Diego Padres.

Harper has been limited to 64 games this season due to numerous injuries, but when on the field, has slashed .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, 21 doubles and nine stolen bases through 242 at-bats.

Philadelphia enters play Thursday with a 69-55 record and in the second NL wild-card spot.

Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?

Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Yankees All-Star SP Nestor Cortes expected to be placed on IL with groin injury

The New York Yankees' injury woes continue. With the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter, Clay Holmes and Luis Severino (among a host of others) already on the injured list, breakout All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortes is expected to join the group, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Holmes -- like Cortes -- was a first-time All-Star this summer, while Stanton was voted into his fifth midsummer classic.
Did Rory McIlroy warn Cameron Smith about leaving the PGA Tour?

The speculation surrounding PGA Tour pro Cam Smith and his reported plan to defect to the LIV Golf series has gained a lot of traction over the last month or so. But apparently, Rory McIlroy knew long before the public did that the Aussie was contemplating joining the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander

Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
Watch: Pirates rookie SS Oneil Cruz makes history with 122.4 MPH single

Cruz is one of the most highly-touted rookies in the game and made his major league debut in 2021 by going 3-for-9 with one home run and three RBI over two games. The 23-year-old began the 2022 campaign in the minors, but after slashing .233/.337/.424 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 54 games at Triple-A, he was promoted in mid-June.
PITTSBURGH, PA
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2023-24

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter this season expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this summer locking up some big names for the Penguins, including Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Hextall was active on the trade market and has done a fantastic job re-tooling on the fly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss

Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
LINCOLN, NE
