Zucchini, carrots take center stage at EPL cooking class
Two tasty yet simple recipes with vegetables as stars were the focus of the Healthy Cooking: Veggie Basics class Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, at Emporia Public Library. Public Services Librarian Molly Chenault demonstrated how to prepare Moroccan Carrot Salad and Zucchini Patties with the aid of the library’s Charlie Cart, an all-in-one portable kitchen.
All-arts show coming to Albert Taylor Hall
An “Artrageous” show is coming to Emporia in September. Artrageous, an “all arts” show presented by the Emporia Arts Council, will come to Emporia for a one-night-only show on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Emporia gymnastics preparing for season
The Emporia High School gymnastics team practices bright and early in the morning – beginning at 6 a.m. before school. But there is a pretty good reason for this. “We do early mornings since a lot of the girls also do cheer, so they have practice for that in the afternoons,” head coach Angela Podrebarac said. “They are also able to use this facility [at Skywalkers Gymnastics] in the afternoons if they like when they offer classes.
Marcia A. Janzen
Marcia A. Janzen, 82, Emporia, passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 at Newman Regional Health. Marcia A. Ruhnke was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Hilda (Larsin) Ruhnke. She married Larry Janzen in California on November 18, 1964. He passed away on February 4, 2022. Marcia is survived by her daughters, Gayle (Fred) Maschewski, Fairview, Kansas, Sharon (Jay) Williams, Olpe, Kansas, and Cheryl (John) Stanley, Wanette, Oklahoma; a brother, Jim Ruhnke, Highland, Kansas; sisters, Joan Peterson and Susan Rogers, both in St. Joseph, Missouri; sister-in-law, MarJean Anderson, Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Cody, Jamie, & Tyler Williams, Alexandria Kieffaber, Nathaniel Leach, Nickolas Stanley, and Aric & Amanda Stanley; great-grandchildren, Gracyn & Jackson Williams, Tony Kieffaber, Jr., and River Phipps. Her grandson, Matthew Griffin, died earlier.
Vincent Stuart Gould
Vincent Stuart Gould, 59, passed away late Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home in Lebo in the care of his loving family. He was born December 18, 1962 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Robert E. and Gertrude Osman Gould. Vince was raised in Lebo and graduated from Lebo High School with the Class of 1981.
Emporia volleyball goes 3-2 in McPherson Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team began its season with a third-place finish at the AVCTL preseason volleyball tournament in McPherson on Saturday. Emporia won sets against McPherson (25-18, 25-21), Campus (25-15, 25-15) and Dodge City (25-11, 25-12).
Longtime shelter dog finds forever home in Emporia
There’s an old saying that every dog has its day. For a longtime resident of the Emporia Animal Shelter, that day finally came a few weeks ago. Ransom, a goofy and lovable pit bull mix, spent an extended time at the shelter. A senior dog and a bully breed, Ransom had the odds stacked against him when it came to finding a forever home.
Sarah Ruth Denny-Haig
Resort Care Center in Emporia. of Joe and Wilna (Williams) she also helped start the Grief Support Group at the First. United Methodist Church and ran it for several years. divorced. She then married Tom G. Denny on June 1,. 1957. He died May 14, 1986. Ruth then married Douglas.
Thomas LaMar Diltz
Thomas LaMar Diltz, 83, born in Kansas City Missouri on July 1, 1939 to Joseph and Lelia (Goff) Diltz, passed away August 14, 2022 in Wichita KS. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cecilia Davis; mother of children, Nancy Diltz. Thomas is survived by his dog,...
Drought not broken yet, but more rain approaches
Rain last weekend was not enough to erase drought conditions in the Emporia area. But another opportunity comes this weekend. The weekly federal “Drought Monitor” update showed Thursday that 84% of Lyon County and all of Chase County remain in a “moderate drought.” That means a higher demand for hay and a risk of grass fires.
Emporia State soccer falls in season opener at West Texas
The #14 Emporia State soccer team was shut out in a season opener for the first time since 2016 in a 3-0 loss at West Texas A&M on Friday night in Canyon, Texas. The Lady Buffs got on the board in the 18th minute on a penalty kick by Asha James. West Texas scored again in the 40th minute when Maria Frances Serrant scored off an assist from Mandy Stricker as they took a 2-0 lead into the half.
Emporia boys soccer opens season with road win
The Emporia High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 4-0 win on the road against St. Mary’s Academy on Friday evening. Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Ramirez recorded a clean sheet with three saves in his first varsity start. Senior captain and starting goalkeeper Diego Reyes was unable to play due to a family emergency.
Madison teen transported following Friday night accident
A Madison teenager was injured after two separate crashes occurred Friday night on Highway 99. According to Deputy Jody Myers, the incident occurred at around 11:26 p.m. in the 500 block of Highway 99. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies, along with Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Olpe First Responders were alerted to a three vehicle injury crash, but upon arrival, they discovered that two separate crashes had occurred.
MIAA releases preseason cross country coaches polls
The MIAA released their Preseason Cross Country Coaches Poll on Friday. Emporia State is slated for eighth on the men’s side and tenth in the women’s competition. The top of the women’s poll was tight with five teams getting at least one first-place vote. Neb.-Kearney and Central Missouri tied for first with 125 points despite the Lopers enjoying a 5-2 advantage in first place votes. Pittsburg State was third with 121 points and two first-place votes to edge out Northwest Missouri who received three first-place votes but only 120 total points. Rogers State was in fifth with 97 points and picked up the remaining first-place vote.
