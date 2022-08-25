The MIAA released their Preseason Cross Country Coaches Poll on Friday. Emporia State is slated for eighth on the men’s side and tenth in the women’s competition. The top of the women’s poll was tight with five teams getting at least one first-place vote. Neb.-Kearney and Central Missouri tied for first with 125 points despite the Lopers enjoying a 5-2 advantage in first place votes. Pittsburg State was third with 121 points and two first-place votes to edge out Northwest Missouri who received three first-place votes but only 120 total points. Rogers State was in fifth with 97 points and picked up the remaining first-place vote.

