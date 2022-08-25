ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Work crews strike gas line at Hillsdale Prep, school evacuated

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Preparatory School has been evacuated and dismissed early due to a gas main rupture Thursday in front of the school.

The rupture occurred just before 11 a.m. as contractors were working on an adjacent building near the school.

Firefighters from the Hillsdale City Fire Department were on scene within minutes and assisted school staff with evacuating the students to a safe location after officials determined the wind direction, said Annie Fowler of Hillsdale Preparatory School.

Hillsdale City Police & Fire Chief Scott Hephner said the line was crimped to prevent a further leak of natural gas in the area and that Michigan Gas Utilities crews arrived on scene shortly after 11 a.m. to begin repairing the ruptured line.

"It was close enough to the school that we had to evacuate," Hephner said.

Fowler added the school opted to dismiss for the day and will resume normal operations Friday if the gas line is repaired.

Hephner said there were no injuries or fire reported in the incident.

