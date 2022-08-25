ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

RUN TIME: BHS cross country pacers to invade Owasso relays

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
While area high school softball and volleyball programs are nearing the first third of their regular seasons, Bartlesville’s cross country won’t officially be opening the season until the next week.

But, the Bruins and Lady Bruins will tune up their running style when they compete Thursday in the Owasso Relays.

Although not a true test, this event allows the athletes to compete head-to-head against other teams in a competitive reality — perhaps cross country’s version of a glorified scrimmage.

The relay teams will consist of four runners and the schools will be entering multiple relay teams, both for varsity and junior varsity.

Last Friday, Bartlesville held its first time trial to determine the seven runners that will compete on varsity for Thursday’s relay.

The Lady Bruins will enter two varsity teams — Gentry Turner, Emily Lechuga, Maryann Alvey and Kate Manley; and Lauren Shoesmith, Reese Savage, Kailey Malcom and Emma Perry.

Alvey will be able to run varsity in this competition because it’s not a regular meet. But, she’ll have to run junior varsity the rest of the season because of her transfer status from Wesleyan Christian. Transfer rules require an athlete to sit out a year from varsity status at their new school.

Last year, Alvey finished All-State in the small school cross country state meet and also notched a couple of top-five finishes during the track season.

On the boys side, Bartlesville’s two main relay foursomes will feature Tanner John, Tehi Chibitty, Russell Miller and Redd Gorman; and Cayden Reyes, Cade Winter, Jesse Espinal-Cruz and Ben Zielenski.

Bartlesville head cross country coach David Ayres said the time splits from Thursday’s relay will be used to determine the varsity team for the regular season opener Sept. 3 at Sapulpa.

“We’re looking for some competitiveness,” he said. “The relays also give us a chance to look at Jenks and Owasso, two of the best girls teams this side of the state. I feel very confident we’ll be competitive with them this year.”

In addition, the relays are “a fun break from practice and gives them, especially the freshmen that haven’t run at that varsity level to do it.”

Leading up to now, the Bruins and Lady Bruins haven’t exactly been cooling their heels.

Ayres and his seasoned staff have avoided a boring routine by changing up their practice rhythm.

This has included breaking up the runners into teams to go against each other, varying the type of practices, from long runs one day to speed work the next to hills the next, and so on.

“We’ve been doing this (coaching cross country) for years,” Ayres explained.

Meanwhile, Ayres remains optimistic about the potential of his varsity warriors, especially the girls, of dropping some big footfalls in the state cross country landscape.

Returning All-State battler Turner and last year’s No. 2 warrior Lechuga “have been really stepping up,” Ayres said.

Whatever the Bartlesville girls achieve this season should be made easier in 2023 when Alvey becomes eligiblie for varsity.

Even without Alvey this year, “We’ll have a really great chance to be on the (medals’) podium,” Ayres said.

Senior Rachael Landers has been appointed as this year’s girls’ captain.

On the boys side, freshman Cade Manley has displayed impressive leadership, Ayres aid.

Tanner John, expected to be the varsity boys’ leader, “has been amazing,” in preseason practice, Ayres said.

He also praised the effort and leadership of Reed Gorman. They have organized other teammates for external activities, such as extra runs, team bowling, and so on, during the preseason, Ayres said.

