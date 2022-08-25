ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 13

Bada Bing Bada Boom
3d ago

So many jobs available everywhere. There shouldn’t be any panhandle. They can get a job. Bleeding hearted people keep handing these people money and they will continue begging for more.

Reply
16
Tammy Burt
3d ago

But biden and democrats are housing illegals and cartels with homes,food, car.,money a cell phone each and health insurance, so tell me again how much biden and democrats care about Americans

Reply(2)
9
Kathy Waite
2d ago

I’m a Democrat but I believe in a hand up not a hand out. I refuse to give money to panhandlers. There are so many jobs out there and signs in windows looking for employees. There is a panhandler at the corner of McDonalds just before the VA Hospital. If he can stand there all day long every day, he can get a job at that McDonalds. They are looking for employees. No excuse!

Reply(1)
3
Related
KCCI.com

Searching for Johnny: 40 Years Later

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The disappearance of Johnny Gosch is one of Iowa's longest running, and most notorious mysteries. In 1982, the 12-year-old paperboy in West Des Moines vanished without a trace. Forty years later, KCCI uncovers where the investigation stands, how his parents have lived with the...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms

Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Des Moines area gets 1 to 2.5 inches of rain overnight MAP TOTALS

(Des Moines, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Des Moines should help with drought conditions. The most recent Drought Monitor map put Des Moines and most of Polk County in Moderate Drought. Des Moines and Windsor Heights measured a little over 2.0 inches of rain. Waukee got 2.4 inches, Polk...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Manchester, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Coralville, IA
City
Bettendorf, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot

Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Judge denies request to move Jan. 6 suspect’s trial to Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa — A judge, on Friday, denied a request by a Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, to have his trial moved to Iowa. The judge also denied Doug Jensen’s request to drop a charge of Obstruction against him. Jensen will stand trial in Washington, D.C., for his alleged role in the riots.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction

DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Mcclure
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 26, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn reacted to the decision of the Spirit Lake School District to arm some staff members by blaming Republicans. Wilburn is also a state representative from Ames and says Republicans have created a downward spiral for gun laws in the state. Democrat State Senator Herman Quirmbach of Ames says turning schools into armed camps is "just the absolute wrong way. The Spirit Lake plan would allow ten staff members who go through training to be armed. The district superintendent says statistics show quick intervention is the best way to limit the damage by a school shooter.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?

Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#City Council#Sioux City Police#The U S Supreme Court#Des Moines Police
KCCI.com

Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
IOWA STATE
msn.com

KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines

When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa schools adding emergency radios for active shooter alerts

DES MOINES, IOWA — Back in June, the governor and other state agencies announced a $100 million investment for school safety. The largest chunk of that money, $75 million, is being distributed by giving every school building in the state $50,000. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security is in charge of giving out the money and conducting the vulnerability assessments, which are starting soon.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Initial data shows Iowa hotel occupancies up this summer

State officials say initial data about summer tourism in Iowa indicates the number of travelers is “down slightly” from last year, but visitors are coming from a greater distance. “Last year we saw a lot of shorter, in-state road trips,” says Jessica O’Riley, communications manager for the state’s...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Iowa DNR: Go Fish!

(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy