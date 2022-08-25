So many jobs available everywhere. There shouldn’t be any panhandle. They can get a job. Bleeding hearted people keep handing these people money and they will continue begging for more.
But biden and democrats are housing illegals and cartels with homes,food, car.,money a cell phone each and health insurance, so tell me again how much biden and democrats care about Americans
I’m a Democrat but I believe in a hand up not a hand out. I refuse to give money to panhandlers. There are so many jobs out there and signs in windows looking for employees. There is a panhandler at the corner of McDonalds just before the VA Hospital. If he can stand there all day long every day, he can get a job at that McDonalds. They are looking for employees. No excuse!
