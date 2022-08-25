Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Steelers star and other veterans highlighting impact of closed primaries on those who served
HARRISBURG, PA – An effort by the Committee of Seventy to pass legislation that would open Pennsylvania’s primary elections to all registered voters is enlisting prominent veterans to highlight the disproportionate impact of closed primaries on former service members. About half of Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans are registered independents...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
Centre Democrats denounce Oz, push for blue votes
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, Aug. 26, Centre County’s democratic leaders gathered in downtown State College to denounce Mehmet Oz as a credible candidate for U.S. Senate and advocate residents vote blue in November. The speakers included State Representative Scott Conklin (77th District), Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe, State Representative Candidate Robert Zeigler […]
philasun.com
As Pennsylvania goes…
With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County
WEST NEWTOWN, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is underway in Westmoreland County. The 16th century-inspired festival includes a wide variety of talented performers, including fire breathers, extreme bubble artists and falconers. Two contests were held as part of the festival’s “Celtic weekend,” including the “think you can jig”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY FAIR QUEEN CROWNED
On Sunday, the 2022 Indiana County Fair Queen was crowned. (From L to R: Escort Logan Barnhart, Alternate Fair Queen Morgan Chichy, Fair Queen Julia King, Attendant Logan Byerly and 2021 Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The new queen is Julia King, a 17-year-old Homer-Center senior from...
WPFO
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
This Middle of Nowhere Pennsylvania Restaurant is Known For its Legendary Burger
Pennsylvania is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Denny's Beer Barrel Pub. Located in Clearfield Pennsylvania, this restaurant is seemingly in the middle of nowhere, but well worth the drive to experience their truly epic burgers. Keep reading to learn more.
Bridge dedicated to the life of Cambria County first responder
SUMMERHILL, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Cambria County bridge was dedicated Saturday morning to honor the life of a fallen first responder, hosted by State Representative Frank Burns. Janice Keen-Livingston was killed while responding to a motor vehicle accident in 2015. The Main Street Bridge will now be known as the Janice Keen-Livingston First Responders Memorial Bridge. […]
cranberryeagle.com
Public on alert after deadly rabbit disease detected in Pa.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking the public for help after a deadly virus affecting rabbits was found in Pennsylvania. The game commission released a statement Tuesday asking people to report any hare or rabbit mortality events in regard to Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD), which poses no human health risks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
SNAP, EBT card system outage strikes Pennsylvania
A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs – and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to access their Supplemental...
wtae.com
Loan forgiveness plan applies to current and former students
PITTSBURGH — Some University of Pittsburgh students preparing for the start of classes are also learning they could have their federal student loans forgiven while they are still on campus. Watch the report from Oakland: Click the video above. "I know a lot of people that are working real...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armstrong County insurance agent accused of working with expired license, taking money for policy that wasn't issued
An Armstrong County insurance agent will stand trial on charges he operated with an expired license and took money from a customer for a policy that was never issued. The state attorney general charged Thomas John Scheeran, 41, of the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in East Franklin with a felony count of working as an unlicensed insurance broker along with misdemeanor counts of theft, tampering with records, theft by deception and misappropriation of funds.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gun safety classes geared toward women filling up quickly in Westmoreland County
Protecting herself at home and on the road is important to Jan Owen of Greensburg. But so is being safe when she’s carrying her handgun, she said. “I’m here to learn when the situation is appropriate to take the gun from my purse and use it … when it’s important to use it, when it’s important to leave it sit and when it’s important to rely on the police,” she said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz. Fritz […]
Argument Over Wheelchair Leads to Assault
CUMBERLAND, MD – Cumberland Police arrested a man who assaulted a victim over an argument...
Altoona Curve to host pregame recognition for Hollidaysburg Little League
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is celebrating the historic Little League World Series run by the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball league by inviting them to a Wednesday’s Curve game. There will be a pregame recognition of the team’s season ahead of the game’s first pitch. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are […]
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 26-28
It will be a countdown to ecstasy for Steely Dan fans when Reelin’ in the Years performs at 7 p.m. Friday in Greensburg’s St. Clair Park for the penultimate date of the SummerSounds concert series. The tribute band delves into the vast catalogue of the 1970s rock/jazz fusion...
Shore News Network
112K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0