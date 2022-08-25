Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Tavern on Rush, the Bustling Gold Coast Hot Spot, to Close After 24 Years
When Tavern on Rush opened in 1998, Marty Gutilla and Phil Stefani sought to revitalize Rush and Division nightlife. The area around Mariano Park had yet to earn its infamous nickname, and Gutilla and Stefani envisioned opening a bar and restaurant for people watching, one where celebrities would feel comfortable.
Eater
Jane’s Hideaway Brings ‘Hip Southern’ Cuisine and Bluegrass to New East Nashville Digs
After two years as a downtown oasis for live music and cocktails amid tourist-centric offerings, Jane’s Hideaway has relocated to a new home in East Nashville (407 Gallatin Ave.), marking an exciting new chapter for the acclaimed bar known for its Bluegrass brunch. The move was spurred by the...
Comments / 0