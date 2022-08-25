ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Feebs to offer outside seating

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsxdP_0hV7ocXH00

Stacey and Eric Fibelkorn, owners of Feebs Distilling, were given permission to establish outdoor seating at their McColley Street distillery (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

After Milford City Council approved a conditional use permit for Feebs Distilling recently, the tasting room, located at 733 McColley Street in Milford will now offer outdoor seating. This will add 11 seats to the tasting room which already has space for up to 11 people.

“We have a copy of the survey that shows where the outdoor seating will be,” Rob Pierce, City Planner, said. “It would be on the south side of the building. They are also proposing additional parking spaces out front that would meet the parking requirements outlined in city code. The Planning Commission reviewed this conditional use amendment on August 16 and recommended approval by unanimous vote.”

Stacey Fibelkorn, one of the owners of Feebs Distilling, spoke to council about the request.

“Our current space is about 17,000 square feet and 256 of that is my retail space or my tasting room,” Fibelkorn said. “We’re looking to expand that. We recently won Best of Delaware, so we’ve got an influx of people and are bringing a lot of business into Milford. We just want to be able to accommodate those people. We are proposing a 20 by 20 space just outside our overhead door.”

Councilman Jason James asked how far away the nearest residence was to the distillery. Pierce showed an aerial photo of several houses nearby. He explained that the area was zoned I-1, which means it should be all industrial, so the houses were actually non-compliant with the zoning for the area. He also pointed out that the outdoor seating would be on the other side of the building, away from the residences. Councilman James asked if the distillery planned to offer food or anything of that nature or would it just be entertainment and liquor tasting.

“We are a distillery so we make liquor, so there would be liquor tastings and we do offer slushies both for on and off sale,” Fibelkorn said. “When we do events, loud musical things, we apply for the special permit through the City of Milford. As far as the residents, they all receive the same notification, and they were all informed we were a distillery, so they had the right to speak against it when we initially opened there.”

Councilman Andy Fulton asked if the distillery was closed during COVID. Fibelkorn explained they did close briefly, offering call ahead and pickup options instead. Councilman Fulton asked if the outside seating would have been beneficial at that time and Fibelkorn responded emphatically that it would have helped tremendously. Councilman Dan Marabello asked if eight parking spaces were adequate.

“For the most part, yes,” Fibelkorn said. “As far as my seating goes, if there are extra cars, there’s ample additional parking. Nothing around us is open on the weekend so we are the only business that is done there. We’ve discussed all this with other tenants in the area and they are all aware of what we do.”

The conditional use was approved unanimously. Councilman Mike Boyle stated that this would help an emerging business in Milford and help grow the town’s economy. Councilman Fulton felt the outdoor seating would be a major plus especially if there was ever another need for quarantining.

“I vote yes,” Councilman Todd Culotta said. “This is a perfect example of a small business in Milford that’s had a lot of growth, a lot of success and they have put hard work into building their brand. It’s exciting and I’m excited to see them grow.”

Councilman Dan Marabello was “happy to say yes while Councilwoman Nirmala Samaroo felt outdoor seating was a great idea. Councilman Brian Baer voted yes commenting that he had tried the blueberry liquor there. Councilwoman Katrina Wilson voted yes, commenting she had not been there yet but planned to do so.

“I vote yes,” Councilman James said. “No one knows when the next pandemic will hit. It may be something different than COVID, so outdoor seating is the way a lot of businesses are going for understandable reasons. There are also no objections from their neighbors.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Thompson Island Brewing Company Catches Fire

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fire broke out Sunday morning at the Thompson Island Brewing Company on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says fire was coming from the roof of the building around 11:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

The Milford Garden Club Announces the ‘Garden of the Month’ for August, 2022

Southern States at the intersection of Route 14 and Williamsville Road in Milford has been selected by the Beautification Committee of the Milford Garden Club as their August Garden of the Month. Each month the Club recognizes a property that exemplifies the purpose of the committee which is to recognize either a personal or commercial property that has created a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, DE
Food & Drinks
Milford, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Milford, DE
Milford, DE
Government
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11

The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

New Park Proposed for West Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Lancaster Farming

Big Hopes for Baby Ginger in Mid-Atlantic Farming

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Could baby ginger become an alternative crop for Mid-Atlantic farmers?. That’s one of the research projects at the Carvel Research and Education Center of the University of Delaware. The farm managers hosted an Aug. 10 crop tour so local farmers could see the latest research on sweet corn, lima beans, watermelons and other crops in action. Participants could take a field crop tour or a fruit and vegetable tour.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Rotary flags line Wilmington Riverwalk until Sept. 19

  Hundreds of U.S. flags once again are dancing gracefully along the Wilmington Riverwalk. Courtesy of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, the Flags for Heroes display is an annual event originally designed to honor veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces. In 2020, the club expanded those being honored to include first responders, law enforcement officers, teachers, healthcare ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Economy#Vehicles#Food Drink#Milford City Council#Feebs Distilling#City Planner#The Planning Commission
Milford LIVE News

South Milford Walking Tour planned for September 10

Join several Milford Historians on a guided tour of South Milford on Saturday, September 10. The tour begins at the Milford Museum where the walk starts promptly at 9 AM. The tour will cover some of the fascinating history of Milford, including the thriving shipyard industry of the late 1800s, some of the beautiful historic homes in the area as ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
delawaretoday.com

Beached & Rescued Sells Home Décor With Downstate Charm

Beached & Rescued has grown organically to offer home goods, furniture and earth-friendly skincare on the coast of Delaware. Amy Dolan’s home décor business, Beached & Rescued, began, oddly enough, with a product called Pit Paste. Pregnant after a series of miscarriages, the Rehoboth Beach–area resident and her husband, James, decided to live a chemical-free lifestyle. Her first product, an aluminum-free deodorant, led to a skin care line with an antiaging trio. “[They’re] basically made with ingredients that women used years ago,” she says of the organic products.
HARBESON, DE
Ocean City Today

Garage code amendment headed to Ocean City Council

A set of code amendments drafted to ensure residential garages across the resort are used for cars and not storage are headed to the Ocean City Council. The changes have been brewing for a while, and last week members of the city’s planning commission, in a united front, made the final touches to a draft headed to the elected body next week.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMDT.com

Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project

The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it.
WOODSIDE, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth sets public hearing on expanding patio dining

With pandemic-related policies related to outdoor dining on private property set to expire Nov. 1, Rehoboth Beach commissioners have scheduled a public hearing on a change in city code that would expand patios from 750 square feet to 1,000 square feet. The hearing will take place during the commissioner meeting...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Developer files revised plan for School Lane

An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD

12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
GREENWOOD, DE
WMDT.com

Ocean City Jeep Week sees 4×4 offroad fun on the beach

OCEAN CITY, Md- Jeep enthusiasts got the chance to put their skills to the test on the offroad sand course at the beach in ocean city,. with steep incline tough maneuvers and a lot of fun for all involved. “It’s just cool to drive on the sand the water it’s...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

UPDATED: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy