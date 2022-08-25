Read full article on original website
“Back to School Bash” gives students resources to kick off school year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tis the season for back to school. With classes starting very soon, districts are making sure no student falls behind. We were at two different back to school events today, one in Greece and one here in Rochester. Every parent made a comment about tight budgets and the expense of filling a book bag, saying that inflation has made buying school supplies difficult in many ways.
Rochester in Focus: Aug. 28, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam is joined by Victor Saunders, a special adviser to Mayor Malik Evans. So far this year, Rochester is seeing murders at about the same rate as last year. 2021 was the deadliest year on record for the city, with a total of 81 homicides.
Operation GO Youth Expo showcases student achievements
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Operation GO hosted a Youth Entrepreneurship Expo on Saturday to showcase its students’ work this summer. That organization is an after-school program that teaches about careers and trades that aren’t typically discussed in school. Its goal is to let students sample careers to see what they...
Summer camp started in response to city gun violence teaches campers history and importance of service
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday in Rochester, one summer camp held a special celebration for their campers ahead of the new school year. The Miquel A Powell Youth Summer Camp held an end-of-summer graduation at Genesee Valley Park. . The camp was started last summer in response to gun violence...
Pandemic-era free school lunches end, ahead of upcoming academic year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When kids head back to school, families will be hit with a bill they may have forgotten about, school lunch. During the pandemic, districts across the nation, including New York were given a waiver to give free lunch to all students regardless of income. Those waivers expired in June.
House of Prayer hosts Barber Day, summer fun event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – House of Prayer in Rochester hosted The Barber Day on Saturday afternoon. This was an opportunity for families to enjoy what’s left of the summer. Free haircuts were offered at the event along with free hamburgers and hot dogs. The event was put on in collaboration with Gifted Hands Barbershop, owned […]
Rochester Rundown: Racism denial, election results, new brewery in Penfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Flower City Habitat For Humanity holds “Women Build” program
Women's Equality Day celebrates the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment of the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
Back the Blue Memorial Ride took place on Sunday to honor fallen officer, Daryl Pierson
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fallen Rochester Police Officer, Daryl Pierson, was honored on Sunday during the “Third Annual Daryl Pierson Back the Blue Memorial Ride.”. Almost eight years ago, Pierson, was shot and killed while chasing a suspect on foot. The event was organized by the local organization Patriots 4 First Responders. Bikers and truckers started in downtown Rochester, and rode to the “Piano Works Mall” in East Rochester.
Hundreds of athletes came out to Lake Ontario for sold out Rochester Triathlon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of triathletes took to the shores of Lake Ontario this afternoon for the Rochester Triathlon. Those athletes did have it a little easier today because the swimming portion of the race was canceled, making it a duathlon. This year was the eleventh installment of the race and it was also completely sold out.
Metros sending the most people to Rochester
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Rochester, NY Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Rochester from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Fairport Music Festival back for 17th year of raising money for Golisano’s Children’s Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “Some Ska Band” took the stage at Fairport Brewing Company Saturday. It was day two of the Fairport Music Festival. In addition to the thirty plus bands that provide non-stop entertainment for this one-day. two-night show, the event includes children’s activities, games, crafts, and festival foods provided by many area food trucks and vendors.
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now
New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
Family owned Perlo's Restaurant in East Rochester celebrates more than two decades in business
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The best restaurants are the ones that make you feel right at home. In East Rochester, it's a milestone anniversary for Donna Perlo who’s been dishing out Italian favorites for 21 years. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone restaurateur Donna Perlo doesn’t know. She...
Box Car Derby comes back to Batavia after 40 year hiatus
BATAVIA, N.Y. – Saturday downtown Batavia hosted its first Box Car Derby race in over 40 years. 28 kids from Genesee County took to downtown Batavia to try and win the Suozzi trophy. The trophy is named after Joseph Suozzi, who won the race back in 1951. His son helped organize the event in his honor.
Fairport Music Festival returns on Friday
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Fairport Music Festival returns on Friday and Saturday. This is the 17th year of the festival at Liftbridge Lane East. The music starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and starts at noon on Saturday. There will be artists across seven different locations, including Fairport Brewing Company and Iron Smoke. You can see the full lineup here.
Rochester mom, daughter team up to create environmentally-friendly paper straw factory
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Those drinks we enjoy at bars or restaurants often come with a straw. If they’re plastic and disposable, environmentalists say they can create a big problem. It’s a problem that one Rochester bar owner is trying to solve — by opening another business.
Grave markers to be unveiled at Mt. Hope Cemetery for Anna Murray Douglass and Annie Douglass
The two women were buried at the ceremony in 1860 and 1895, but until now, they have shared a monument with Frederick Douglass.
