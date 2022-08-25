ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Safe in NYC After Abduction in Reading, Pa.

A missing 13-year-old girl was found safe in New York City after she was abducted from her home in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities confirmed Wednesday night. Police said the missing girl was found with no shoes on the 900 block of Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn around 6:15 p.m. Dwayne Taylor, 47,...
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex

Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
Norristown, PA
Crime & Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Find Out Where Jollibee Is Opening Its 1st Philly Location This Week

Philadelphians will finally be able to get their hands on Chickenjoys, Jolly Spaghetti, Palabok Fiest and Yumburgers as the popular Filipino chain Jollibee is set to open its doors in the Northeast on Friday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 7340 Bustleton Ave. location will be the fast-food chain's first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Not Enough Rain: Philly, 35 Other Pa. Counties Under Drought Watch

Take shorter showers and don't keep the water running because a drought could be coming to the Commonwealth state. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday in a news release that 36 Pennsylvania counties are under a drought watch, including Philadelphia and all of it's surrounding counties, excluding Chester County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Several Catholic Schools Without Textbooks Ahead of School Year

Several schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are without vital textbooks due to a system “backlog” a week before the start of the school year, educators say. Archdiocese officials say the lack of books is due to a backlog with Non Public Information System, a web-based application for school’s to order instruction material for non-public schools.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy