Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Fancy With Loid And Yor
Spy x Family will easily go down as a heavy hitter within the new anime series which debuted in 2022, as the Forger Family has attained quite the audience since its first episode premiere. With each member of the Forger Clan harboring a unique secret of their own, a piar of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the "black tie" look of the parents of the oddball family, Loid Forger and Yor Forger, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word
Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Brings Goku to Dragon Quest in This Perfect Mash-Up
Dragon Ball is in the limelight once again thanks to its new movie, and of course, Goku is bringing fans to the big screen worldwide. While Gohan and Piccolo take on a new mission, fans are living for the anime's comeback as the industry continues to expand its reach. And now, one artist is hyping this Dragon Ball renaissance with a special Dragon Quest crossover.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Animator Teases Their Return to the Anime
Dragon Ball Super is back on the big screen, and its return to theaters has reminded fans worldwide why Goku never goes out of style. The show's latest film is a box-office hit, and with its manga taking a short hiatus, all eyes are on the anime's future. After all, it has been years since our favorite Saiyans commanded the small screen, and a recent update from one animator has fans begging for an anime revival.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
DC Teases a New Addition to the Flash Family
Out this week, The Flash 2022 Annual is a bit of a unique book in that it is a story within a story. The bulk of the issue, written by Jeremy Adams, centers around Wally West reading Linda Park-West's novel, sci-fi romance that is heavily inspired by her own life with her speedster husband. But for all the fun of the story within a story, there's also a genuine exploration of Wally and Linda's real life, including a major twist at the end that could very well tease a new addition to the Flash family.
ComicBook
New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Shows Off Hidden Secrets
After Dragon Ball Super started to tear its way through the box office overseas earlier this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now dominating box office releases around the world and has released a huge new trailer revealing its hidden secrets to celebrate! Although promotional materials had been holding back until the newest feature film made its way to other territories, the major new characters, forms, and battles have now been fully experienced by fans who were able to check out the new movie already. But for those that have yet to, now there's one major push to show off what the new movie has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh Fans Shocked by Horror Movie Turn
It's been a while since news broke that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear on a killing spree, would be a thing. Up to this point, most of the reactions have been bemusement or excitement by horror fans and people who just think the idea is absurd. The film has had fans howling when it was first announced, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror. But now that there's a trailer, the first wave of really negative reactions are hitting social media.
ComicBook
Marvel Just Introduced a Genderbent Version of a Fan-Favorite Hero
The ever-growing tapestry of the Marvel universe has made way for some interesting and unexpected evolutions of characters we know and love, especially once the multiverse entered the picture. The storytelling device has been used in a pretty compelling way within The Variants, a miniseries that has reexamined the hardboiled adventures of one of Marvel's street-level heroes through the lens of multiversal doppelgangers. That included introducing a new, genderbent version of that hero — one who played a pivotal role in the issue's events. Spoilers for The Variants #3 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Marvel Just Made the Spider-Verse Even Crazier
Marvel has been exploring the Spider-verse concept for years at this point, even teasing the end of it all later this year with a new series from Dan Slott, but ahead of that they've gone ahead and expanded it in a big way. This week saw Marvel Comics publish Amazing Fantasy #1000, a special 60th anniversary issue of the landmark title that first game the world Spider-Man. The giant-sized one shot features a series of self-contained stories celebrating the Friendly Neighborhood superhero and the story by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto has blown open the Spider-Verse in a unique manor.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings: Who is The Stranger in Rings of Power?
Spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 1 and 2 follow! Amazon Prime Video has officially debuted the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the series is already getting a warm reception from fans, but also bringing up fresh mysteries for audiences. Perhaps the biggest question mark for viewers after the initial episodes from Amazon is a big one, who the heck is the guy inside the meteorite that fell onto Middle-earth? We've got a pretty solid guess about this mystery man, and how he fits into the larger story, let's dissect it below. You can sign up for an Amazom Prime subscription here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Premiere Glitches for Prime Users
After years of being in the works, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially arrived. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated live-action series arrived on the platform a few hours earlier than previously planned, launching at 9/8c. But as it turns out, the return to Middle Earth wasn't smooth for everybody, as some Prime Video users were experiencing glitches when the episodes launched. For some users, the streaming service very briefly locked up Episode 1 — but allowed them to play Episode 2.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Tubi in September 2022
As August comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in September 2022. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on September 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Three of those Tubi Originals include Time Pirates, Rush For Your Life, and Suburban Nightmare: The Menendez Brothers.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku
Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
House of the Dragon viewers react as Miguel Sapochnik quits three weeks into series
House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force...
Olivia Wilde Says A Bunch Of Bad Movies Prepared Her For 'Don't Worry Darling'
The "Booksmart" director talked with Maggie Gyllenhaal about her upcoming movie featuring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Launches One Villain's Risky Suicide Mission
My Hero Academia's Final Arc is underway, with the last war between heroes and villains certain to have some major casualties before Hero Society's fate is decided. In previous chapters, each of the heroes, young and old, has been given unique challenges and opponents to overcome, with number one and two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, battling against All For One. In the latest Shonen manga's chapter, it seems that one villain is putting everything on the line and might not make it to the series finale alive.
Comments / 0