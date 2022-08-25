Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Coinme adds six cryptos to offering available on Coinstar kiosks
“Different coins serve different purposes, and we’re excited to continue serving our customers with a menu of coins representing approximately 70% of the total crypto market cap.”. Coinme has added cash onramps to another six cryptos: Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Lumens and Polygon. The additional offering is available for...
financefeeds.com
FPG brings Wells Fargo, JP Morgan top executive Peter Eliades to US crypto prime broker
FPG chose Peter Eliades for his elite electronic trading experience as the firm looks toward its newest client segment of traditional asset managers. Crypto prime broker Floating Point Group (FPG) has appointed Peter Eliades as Head of Distribution, in charge of overseeing sales and business development teams in the U.S. and APAC regions, reporting to co-founder Kevin March.
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
financefeeds.com
Sweat Economy – which pays you for working out – launches Web3 token on DAO Maker
Move-to-earn app Sweat Economy will host a Web3 token sale for its new cryptocurrency as it bids to scale its ecosystem dedicated to incentivizing healthier living by rewarding people for their movement. The fundraising event will be held on DAO Maker’s launchpad and coincides with the startup’s plan to unveil...
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
Coinbase to launch ‘Nano’ ether futures contract via 6 brokers
Coinbase, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, is set to launch its second micro-sized cryptocurrency derivative product on August 29. Roughly two months after the launch of its ‘nano’ Bitcoin futures, Coinbase is bringing another level of diversification to cryptocurrency traders with a similar Ether futures contract. The move gives investors the opportunity to buy a contract linked to the price of one-tenth of ether.
financefeeds.com
Cowen Digital hires executives from Blockchain.com and Coinbase
“Cowen Digital sits at the intersection of traditional and decentralized finance, providing a trusted bridge between the two.”. Cowen Digital, the digital asset division of Cowen has hired top executives from leading names within the crypto industry, including Blockchain.com and Coinbase. The announced hires come as Cowen’s digital asset division...
financefeeds.com
VanEck tried twice before: SEC postpones decision on its third bitcoin ETF
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rescheduled its decision on whether to approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposed by investment giant VanEck. The regulator pushed the deadline to make a decision on the proposed ETF by another 45-day period, until October 11. A decision was expected no earlier than August 27, nearly two months from the time the New York-based asset management firm submitted its application for the fund.
financefeeds.com
SIX Group’s SDX Web3 Services launches non-custodial Ethereum staking
“The strong demand for our staking offering shows the institutional market’s readiness and need for secure and trusted services such as our Web3 offering.”. SDX Web3 Services has gone live with its non-custodial Ethereum staking service in a milestone move for the newly launched business unit from SIX Digital Exchange.
Comments / 0