Coinme adds six cryptos to offering available on Coinstar kiosks

“Different coins serve different purposes, and we’re excited to continue serving our customers with a menu of coins representing approximately 70% of the total crypto market cap.”. Coinme has added cash onramps to another six cryptos: Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Lumens and Polygon. The additional offering is available for...
FPG brings Wells Fargo, JP Morgan top executive Peter Eliades to US crypto prime broker

FPG chose Peter Eliades for his elite electronic trading experience as the firm looks toward its newest client segment of traditional asset managers. Crypto prime broker Floating Point Group (FPG) has appointed Peter Eliades as Head of Distribution, in charge of overseeing sales and business development teams in the U.S. and APAC regions, reporting to co-founder Kevin March.
Coinbase to launch ‘Nano’ ether futures contract via 6 brokers

Coinbase​, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, is set to launch its second micro-sized cryptocurrency derivative product on August 29. Roughly two months after the launch of its ‘nano’ Bitcoin futures, Coinbase is bringing another level of diversification to cryptocurrency traders with a similar Ether futures contract. The move gives investors the opportunity to buy a contract linked to the price of one-tenth of ether.
Cowen Digital hires executives from Blockchain.com and Coinbase

“Cowen Digital sits at the intersection of traditional and decentralized finance, providing a trusted bridge between the two.”. Cowen Digital, the digital asset division of Cowen has hired top executives from leading names within the crypto industry, including Blockchain.com and Coinbase. The announced hires come as Cowen’s digital asset division...
VanEck tried twice before: SEC postpones decision on its third bitcoin ETF

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rescheduled its decision on whether to approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposed by investment giant VanEck. The regulator pushed the deadline to make a decision on the proposed ETF by another 45-day period, until October 11. A decision was expected no earlier than August 27, nearly two months from the time the New York-based asset management firm submitted its application for the fund.
SIX Group’s SDX Web3 Services launches non-custodial Ethereum staking

“The strong demand for our staking offering shows the institutional market’s readiness and need for secure and trusted services such as our Web3 offering.”. SDX Web3 Services has gone live with its non-custodial Ethereum staking service in a milestone move for the newly launched business unit from SIX Digital Exchange.
