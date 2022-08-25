ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearmont, MO

nodawaynews.com

Lash Lab wins Downtown Maryville’s window contest

The Lash Lab + Beauty Bar was announced as the winner of the Downtown Maryville window display contest on August 23. Located at 114 E. 2nd Street, Lash Lab's display included a Bobby Bearcat with manicured nails and lash extensions to showcase the business's service lines. "The Lash...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville Parks and Rec reviews FY23 budget

At the August 15 Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting, some of the FY 23 proposed budget was reviewed. Director of Parks and Rec Jeff Stubblefield is still working on it, and hopes to have it available for approval at the September meeting. Stubblefield went over financial information. Expenses are...
MARYVILLE, MO
CJ Coombs

Since 1905, the historical 'Thomas Gaunt House' has housed presidents of Northwest Missouri State University

Thomas Gaunt House. (Photo by poster 2006.)User: Americasroof, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. The Thomas Gaunt House is also referred to as the President's Home. This is a historic home that was built in 1865. It's located in Maryville, Missouri inside of Nodaway County. In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for SE Nodaway County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN BUCHANAN COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHWESTERN GENTRY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHEASTERN NODAWAY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... EASTERN ANDREW COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHWESTERN DEKALB COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

10 Squared Women donate to NWMO Child Advocacy

On August 23, 10 Squared Women of Maryville donated $8,700 to Northwest Missouri Child Advocacy. Advocacy Task Force Director Jackie Cochenour, center, received the check from Amanda Twaddle and Elaine Wilson, both of 10 Square Women. Wilson had nominated the child advocacy to the club as a way of spreading the word about the work the advocacy group is trying to accomplish. The donations will go toward operations.
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville Chamber packs the event center for annual banquet

Nearly 100 business leaders and their staff attended the 2022 Maryville Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, August 18 at the Mozingo Event Center with Dr. Tyler Tapps, interim board president as the emcee. The evening theme was, The Roaring Twenties with "flapper girls and dapper gentlemen." Live music was provided by Tyler Forkerts.
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Albany's Mosaic Medical Center calls for art submissions

Calling all artists; let your creativity take center stage by entering your artwork for consideration in The Art Experience at Mosaic Medical Center – Albany. Artists of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to create and submit artwork. Theme is artist's choice. Most media will be considered; however, due to limitations of the venue, video and performance art cannot be accommodated.
ALBANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Man Jailed on Multiple Outstanding Felony Warrants

A Maryville man was taken to jail Wednesday on multiple outstanding warrants. Shortly after 2 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Joshua W. Schroder on two outstanding felony warrants. One out of Nodaway County and the other from the Savannah Police Department, both were on original charges of...
MARYVILLE, MO
kjan.com

Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant

Deputies with the Page County Sheriff's Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
CLARINDA, IA
nwmissourinews.com

Maryville football starts season with loss to Blair Oaks

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Over 155 miles from home, Maryville football took the field inside Audrey J. Walton Stadium Aug. 26 in Warrensburg, Missouri. There, for 48 minutes, Maryville and Blair Oaks played for the chance to start the new season off with a win. Only one team made that...
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Nodaway Valley football gets experience in East Atchison Jamboree

The Nodaway Valley football team participated in the East Atchison Jamboree August 19, against East Atchison, Rock Port and Bishop LeBlond. East Atchison came away as winners with a score of 32, LeBlond finished with 30, Nodaway Valley with 16 and Rock Port with eight.
NODAWAY, IA
kttn.com

North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO

