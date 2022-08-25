Sylvester Stallone Replaced A Huge Tattoo Of His Wife With A Dog, And It's 100% Sending Me

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married for over 25 years.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

But last Friday, Jennifer filed for divorce.

Images Press / Getty Images

She told People , "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

Kypros / Getty Images

But this post is not about their *glorious* marriage, it's about a tattoo and a dog.

This is Sylvestor's beloved dog Butkus, who you probably remember from the Rocky movies.

For years, Sylvester had a large bicep tattoo of Jennifer, which you can kind of see here:

And especially here:

Mcp / Mcp/Shutterstock

A few days before she filed for divorce, it was changed to a picture of Butkus.

United Artists / Getty Images

Now it looks like this:

It was rumored that the divorce was over a dog, but Sylvestor told TMZ , "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

And a spokesperson told the Daily Mail he had the tattoo changed to the dog when a touchup appointment went wrong:

“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer, however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky , Butkus.”

Still, the timing seems a *little* too perfect.

Fotos International / Getty Images

And theories abound!

Sylvester Stallone "blindsided" by his wife filing for divorce when he just got his huge tattoo of her covered up with a portrait of a new dog that he adopted against her wishes while his family is in the middle of filming a reality show... this is the celeb mess we were missing @gibsonoma 03:30 PM - 25 Aug 2022

Either way, that's a pretty great touch up job!