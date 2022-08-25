Sylvester Stallone Replaced A Huge Tattoo Of His Wife With A Dog, And It's 100% Sending Me
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married for over 25 years.
But last Friday, Jennifer filed for divorce.
She told People , "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."
But this post is not about their *glorious* marriage, it's about a tattoo and a dog.
This is Sylvestor's beloved dog Butkus, who you probably remember from the Rocky movies.
For years, Sylvester had a large bicep tattoo of Jennifer, which you can kind of see here:
And especially here:
A few days before she filed for divorce, it was changed to a picture of Butkus.
Now it looks like this:
It was rumored that the divorce was over a dog, but Sylvestor told TMZ , "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."
And a spokesperson told the Daily Mail he had the tattoo changed to the dog when a touchup appointment went wrong:
“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer, however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky , Butkus.”
