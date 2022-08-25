ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Sylvester Stallone Replaced A Huge Tattoo Of His Wife With A Dog, And It's 100% Sending Me

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gc9mk_0hV7nqc000

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been married for over 25 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOGtV_0hV7nqc000
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

But last Friday, Jennifer filed for divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Yvr4_0hV7nqc000
Images Press / Getty Images

She told People , "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqVUu_0hV7nqc000
Kypros / Getty Images

But this post is not about their *glorious* marriage, it's about a tattoo and a dog.

@officialslystallone/ Instagram: @officialslystallone

This is Sylvestor's beloved dog Butkus, who you probably remember from the Rocky movies.

@officialslystallone/ Instagram: @officialslystallone

For years, Sylvester had a large bicep tattoo of Jennifer, which you can kind of see here:

@officialslystallone/ instagram.com

And especially here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fx0rl_0hV7nqc000
Mcp / Mcp/Shutterstock

A few days before she filed for divorce, it was changed to a picture of Butkus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYski_0hV7nqc000
United Artists / Getty Images

Now it looks like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGMHE_0hV7nqc000
@zachperezart/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zachperezart/reels/?hl=en

It was rumored that the divorce was over a dog, but Sylvestor told TMZ , "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u32mO_0hV7nqc000
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

And a spokesperson told the Daily Mail he had the tattoo changed to the dog when a touchup appointment went wrong:

“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer, however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky , Butkus.”

Still, the timing seems a *little* too perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9wrs_0hV7nqc000
Fotos International / Getty Images

And theories abound!

Sylvester Stallone "blindsided" by his wife filing for divorce when he just got his huge tattoo of her covered up with a portrait of a new dog that he adopted against her wishes while his family is in the middle of filming a reality show... this is the celeb mess we were missing

@gibsonoma 03:30 PM - 25 Aug 2022

Either way, that's a pretty great touch up job!

@zachperezart/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/zachperezart/reels/?hl=en

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Jennifer Flavin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Tattoos#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Dog#Marriages#Mcp Mcp Shutterstock#Tmz#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy