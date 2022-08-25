Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
WMDT.com
Trio arrested following shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday evening. Police say at around 4:25 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were notified by a witness that several females had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. The suspects had reportedly concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
WMDT.com
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WMDT.com
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of Hartly woman
HARTLY, Del. – Police say a crash Wednesday evening claimed the life of a Hartly woman. At around 5:15 p.m., police say a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was reportedly traveling eastbound on Halltown Road, approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Dodge, causing a collision.
WMDT.com
21-year-old struck and killed crossing intersection in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision late Friday night in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway. According to police around 11:56 pm, Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinhold’s, Pa. was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian signal.
WMDT.com
Fire crews respond to reports of smoke at TidalHealth in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth is thanking the Salisbury Fire Department to their quick response to a report of smoke Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the hospital wrote that there was no fire, and therefore no need for evacuations. Although the investigation is ongoing, TidalHealth says it appears there was a failure in an air handler motor outside of the hospital.
WMDT.com
Tri-County Kickoff provides education on substance misuse, aims to shatter stigma around addiction
SALISBURY, Md.- The Arthur Perdue Stadium got a splash of purple Saturday afternoon, as the Tri-County Go Purple kick off event made a return just before a Delmarva Shorebirds game. The event is the start of the Goes Purple Awareness campaign. It’s all about educating the community on the dangers...
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department knocks down roof blaze at Union Chesapeake Seafood House
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A fire broke out at Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Saturday afternoon. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) officials say around 4:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the restaurant at 2004 Philadelphia Avenue for a reported structure fire. When units arrived, they found smoke and fire on...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach maintenance
Rehoboth Beach, DE- The town of Rehoboth Beach will be seeing maintenance in the coming months. The projects will take place on Norfolk street between Byers and Scarborough Avenue where the town will replace a water main, update service lines, and resurface the roadway. The work is expected to start...
WMDT.com
DFC Glenn Hilliard Memorial Co-ed Softball Tournament in Delmar raises money for family during day of fun
DELMAR, Md- A charity softball tournament held from Friday the 26th to Sunday the 28th at the Mason Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar helped to raise money for the family of fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard. Teams from across Maryland competed against each other at the charity...
WMDT.com
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
WMDT.com
Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one
SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
WMDT.com
Paws on Pemberton gave Wicomico Humane Society animals new chance for adoption
Paws on Pemberton is run by the Wicomico Humane Society and that’s where they introduced people to adoptable dogs and cats. The new, free event was a partnership between Wicomico County Recreation & Parks, the Humane Society of Wicomico County and Funny Farm Petting Zoo. The event highlighted local...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen
GREENSBORO, Md.– At Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen, fresh, local ingredients lead to authentic Guatemalan and American dishes that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Tenchi is located at 103 South Main Street in Greensboro. If you go, be sure to tell...
WMDT.com
Wiersberg Warriors hold bbq chicken fundraiser in Fruitland
Fruitland, Md- The Wiersberg Warriors foundation held a charity chicken bake fundraiser, at the Red Man’s roost in Fruitland looking to raise money for the foundation that provides gifts and comfort to young adults battling cancer. The foundation is named after 22-year-old officer Spencer Wiersberg who passed away after...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Schools implementing digital ticketing for sports events
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools are reminding fans of the new digital ticketing process for 2022-2023 school sports events. This process is for all athletic events taking place on WCPS’ high school campuses of James M. Bennett, Mardela, Parkside, and Wicomico High Schools. The district is...
WMDT.com
Local non-profit hosts event honoring Gold Star families, highlights WWII crash boat
CRISFIELD, Md.- “This is a unsung story about heroes nobody really knows about,” Veterans Heritage Foundation President Lewis Palmer said. Right in Crisfield at Somers Cove Marina lies a rare piece of history; the last p-520 U.S Army Air Force crash boat used during World War II. “To take a floating museum out to visit different ports of call and to educate people on something including myself who was in the Air Force and didn’t even know these units existed,” Air Force Veteran and Veterans Heritage Foundation Board Member Robert Hay said.
WMDT.com
Bayside Football Preview: Colonel Richardson
FEDERALSBURG, Md.– Colonel Richardson finished with an impressive 8-4 record last season under head coach James Jackson. The Colonel’s started off 0-2 last season before winning 6 straight games to help secure a spot in the playoffs. They would then go onto the playoffs beating Washington High and...
