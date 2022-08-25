ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

WMDT.com

Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Trio arrested following shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday evening. Police say at around 4:25 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were notified by a witness that several females had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. The suspects had reportedly concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
WMDT.com

Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect

LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WMDT.com

Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Crash claims life of Hartly woman

HARTLY, Del. – Police say a crash Wednesday evening claimed the life of a Hartly woman. At around 5:15 p.m., police say a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was reportedly traveling eastbound on Halltown Road, approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Dodge, causing a collision.
HARTLY, DE
WMDT.com

21-year-old struck and killed crossing intersection in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision late Friday night in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway. According to police around 11:56 pm, Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinhold’s, Pa. was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian signal.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Fire crews respond to reports of smoke at TidalHealth in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth is thanking the Salisbury Fire Department to their quick response to a report of smoke Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the hospital wrote that there was no fire, and therefore no need for evacuations. Although the investigation is ongoing, TidalHealth says it appears there was a failure in an air handler motor outside of the hospital.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach maintenance

Rehoboth Beach, DE- The town of Rehoboth Beach will be seeing maintenance in the coming months. The projects will take place on Norfolk street between Byers and Scarborough Avenue where the town will replace a water main, update service lines, and resurface the roadway. The work is expected to start...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one

SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen

GREENSBORO, Md.– At Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen, fresh, local ingredients lead to authentic Guatemalan and American dishes that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Tenchi is located at 103 South Main Street in Greensboro. If you go, be sure to tell...
GREENSBORO, MD
WMDT.com

Wiersberg Warriors hold bbq chicken fundraiser in Fruitland

Fruitland, Md- The Wiersberg Warriors foundation held a charity chicken bake fundraiser, at the Red Man’s roost in Fruitland looking to raise money for the foundation that provides gifts and comfort to young adults battling cancer. The foundation is named after 22-year-old officer Spencer Wiersberg who passed away after...
FRUITLAND, MD
WMDT.com

Local non-profit hosts event honoring Gold Star families, highlights WWII crash boat

CRISFIELD, Md.- “This is a unsung story about heroes nobody really knows about,” Veterans Heritage Foundation President Lewis Palmer said. Right in Crisfield at Somers Cove Marina lies a rare piece of history; the last p-520 U.S Army Air Force crash boat used during World War II. “To take a floating museum out to visit different ports of call and to educate people on something including myself who was in the Air Force and didn’t even know these units existed,” Air Force Veteran and Veterans Heritage Foundation Board Member Robert Hay said.
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

Bayside Football Preview: Colonel Richardson

FEDERALSBURG, Md.– Colonel Richardson finished with an impressive 8-4 record last season under head coach James Jackson. The Colonel’s started off 0-2 last season before winning 6 straight games to help secure a spot in the playoffs. They would then go onto the playoffs beating Washington High and...
FEDERALSBURG, MD

