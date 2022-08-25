ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Grand Tour Nation

The Grand Tour Norway Special: Sneak Peek Revealed – Watch Now

A sneak peek of the upcoming Norway episode of The Grand Tour has been released by the shows executive producer, Andy Wilman. Wilman took to his Instagram to share the video with the caption: “Coming soon(ish) to a telly near you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Wilman (@andy.wilman) It starts […] The post The Grand Tour Norway Special: Sneak Peek Revealed – Watch Now appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Norway’s 5 Best Travel Experiences for a Grand Tour Car Enthusiast

Earlier this year, The Grand Tour team traveled to Norway to bring us what we expect to be a rally racing inspired episode as they drive three cars with strong ties to the motorsport across the beautiful country. So, in this video, I’ll be going through what makes Norway such an incredible place, from its dream like landscapes to its incredible skies and its crisp, winding roads.
Grand Tour Nation

Ex-Top Gear Worker Reveals Just How Much Is Scripted: “It’s Almost Entirely Scripted”

It it well known that Top Gear is mainly scripted and lots of it is staged, but with the right trio of hosts, it is sometimes difficult to tell when they bounce off each other naturally. This was certainly the case with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May and many fans have been surprised to feel the same great chemistry with the current hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.
Grand Tour Nation

Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed

It was recently leaked by an inside source that James May was in an awful crash on the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour, according to The Sun. May was rushed to hospital and underwent various scans, including a brain scan which thankfully came back ok but he did have a broken rib. May recently […] The post Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Independent

Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
Grand Tour Nation

James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming

James May recently teased the return of his Prime Video cooking show, ‘Oh Cook’, so I thought it would be rather fitting to revisit an interview he had with BT.com where he discussed the differences between filming a show in a kitchen and filming a car show. The Grand Tour presenter was reportedly involved in […] The post James May Compares His Cooking Show To “Hazardous” Grand Tour Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises

James May has teased a continuation of his ‘Oh Cook‘ cooking show as fans have been asking him about his crash during the next episode of The Grand Tour. It has been reported that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 during the filming of the upcoming, yet-to-be-named Grand Tour Norway special. During the […] The post James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Cars
Grand Tour Nation

Dodge Confirms Next Challenger and Charger Models Will Be Purely EV – Death Of The V8

While the Ford Mustang may be retaining its delectable V8 in the upcoming 7th generation, Dodge has confirmed that it will not be doing the same. Rumours have been circulating that Dodge will be keeping a V8 in its future Charger and Challenger, but a spokesperson from the Fiat-owned company has confirmed to Motor1 that […] The post Dodge Confirms Next Challenger and Charger Models Will Be Purely EV – Death Of The V8 appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Audi Slams Mercedes Within Moments Of Confirming Place In The Sport

Audi has confirmed that they will be joining the F1 grid from 2026 after rumours of this happening surged around the internet for a good few months. Both Audi and Porsche – both brands under the VW umbrella – have been wanting to enter F1 for a long time, but with 2026 being a large […] The post F1 News: Audi Slams Mercedes Within Moments Of Confirming Place In The Sport appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

2025 C9 Audi RS6 To Become Hybrid As It Potentially Loses Engine Displacement

The new 2025 C9 Audi RS6 will be a plug-in hybrid, according to Audi. The current RS6 embraces a mild 48-volt hybrid system, but it’s now been confirmed that the upcoming generation will have more focus on the hybrid implementation. Talking to Wheels, head of Research and Development at Audi Sport, Stephan Reil said the following: […] The post 2025 C9 Audi RS6 To Become Hybrid As It Potentially Loses Engine Displacement appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
