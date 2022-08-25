ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks lose defensive lineman to transfer portal

By E. Wayne
 3 days ago

Arkansas’ defensive line had a lot of openings during camp this fall. It appears now that many of those first- and second-string jobs are taken.

That’s because defensive lineman Taylor Lewis reportedly entered the transfer portal this week . He’s the second player from the Arkansas roster to do so, joining wide receiver Jaqualyn Crawford , since camp began.

Lewis arrived in Fayetteville in the offseason after transferring from College of the Canyons in California where he was a solid junior-college player, having been recruited Auburn, Missouri, Nebraska and a host of Pac-12 schools.

Lewis was rarely mentioned during camp at Arkansas, though. Isaiah Nichols, Eric Gregory, Cameron Ball and Taurean Carter are expected to be the Razorbacks’ primary four players at defensive tackle.

Arkansas opens the season September 5 at home against Cincinnati.

