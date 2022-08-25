ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

HQDA finalizes convenience dining at Fort Hood

By U.S. Army Staff Sgt. ‘Tian Nevitt
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

FORT HOOD, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The Headquarters of the Department of the U.S. Army’s Logistics Office has approved for the implementation of a new initiative to maximize the feeding of soldiers and to improve dining flexibility – with Fort Hood being one of the first to experience it.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. ‘Tian Nevitt says these Culinary Outpost kiosks have the appearance and function like a civilian convenience store. The major difference is, like in a dining facility, customers use their Basic Daily Food Allowance to purchase individual items.

(Pictures Courtesy of Headquarters of the Department of the U.S. Army)
Staff Sgt. Nevitt says Fort Hood’s kiosk is called “The Culinary Outpost,” and operates independently – yet in the same building as 1st Cavalry Division’s Ironhorse Dining Facility. It is one of three which started its experimental phase in November 2020. On June 13, 2022, the pilot program ended and the test locations at Fort Hood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Fort Bragg became permanent. A new facility is being opened for service members in Daegu, Republic of Korea.

Initially, the Army contracted with a civilian vendor – but the catalogue of items was not meeting the demands of the customer base. The facility has since transitioned to direct ordering from the Commissary using their curbside delivery system.

Inventory was purchased directly from Fort Hood’s commissaries to improve quality and selection. Anything the commissaries produce at their delis can be sold at the kiosk.

A man claiming to be a newly assigned soldier at Fort Hood is facing federal charges after he allegedly accepted a smuggling job through the social media application TikTok. Border Patrol agents arrested Richard Pesantez-Astudilla on Sunday after finding two Mexican citizens hidden inside the trunk of his vehicle as he tried to pass through the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to a criminal complaint.
