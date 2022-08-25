ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

nemonews.net

Ed’s Machinery Theft Case Closed

Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney reported that the Ed’s Machinery theft case, open-end June 9, has been closed. In that case, a Massey 4710 tractor and Rhino hay rake were stolen using a face cashier’s check for $67,500. After following more than 60 tips, information led officers to...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
Kirksville, MO
Kirksville, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
ktvo.com

Memphis theft case closed

MEMPHIS, Mo. — In a Friday news release, Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney announced that his office has solved the theft case involving Ed's Machinery in early June 2022. The suspect is thought to have used a phony $67,000 cashier's check to steal a tractor and a hay rake...
MEMPHIS, MO
ktvo.com

Dive team discovers stolen vehicle in their search for missing Albia man

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An unexpected discovery was made Friday evening in the search for missing Albia man, Harry Milligan, who went missing 38 years ago. He was was last seen leaving the library in downtown Albia on July 1, 1984. Mark Milligan has been searching for his missing older brother and missing car ever since.
ALBIA, IA
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death

MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
LA GRANGE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Trenton Police Investigating Reported Murder-Suicide From Monday

Trenton Police are reportedly investing a murder-suicide from Monday. Reports say Trenton Police responded to 2132 Sportsman Road around 4:05 Monday afternoon in response to a 911 call mentioning gunshots and a possible domestic dispute. Authorities discovered 29-year-old Amber Nicole Gann and 36-year-old James Anthony Barr with gunshot wounds. Crews...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Accused of Threatening and Bribing Witnesses

An Ottumwa woman was arrested amid allegations that she threatened a witness and asked another witness to lie in court in exchange for money. 37-year-old Laquatta Ingram has been charged with suborning perjury, a Class D felony, and tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court documents say sometime between...
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

OPD: Mother, Grandmother Exposed Child to Extremely Filthy Conditions in Home

A mother and a grandmother were arrested after authorities say they lived in “extreme squalor” and exposed a 12-year-old child to unlivable conditions. Nancy Mather, 32, and Evalyn Mather, 72, have each been charged with neglect of a dependent person (Class C felony) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor).
OTTUMWA, IA
mycouriertribune.com

2,500 Below: Inside Dalton, Mo.

The village of Dalton is built on the fertile floodplains of Chariton County. Its staples are now mostly agricultural, but at one time had its own post office and a two-story hotel. Over the years its population has declined by 100s to now just 7 residents. Lizzy Kalinka is the amateur historian keeping the town on the map.
DALTON, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Attempted to Rob Employee at Knifepoint

An Ottumwa man is behind bars after police say he attempted to rob an employee at knifepoint. 23-year-old Ethan Orth has been charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. According to court documents, Orth entered the BP gas station on North Court Street at 11:30 PM on Thursday and...
OTTUMWA, IA
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Trenton Woman

A Trenton woman was arrested Monday evening by State Troopers. Twenty-eight-year-old Camry C Holsted was arrested at about 9:05 pm for alleged careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and DWI with drugs – prior offender. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail and released.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center

The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
CJ Coombs

Built in 1858, the historical 14-room Downing House in Scotland County, Missouri is now a museum

The Downing House c. 1858.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about 1858, a two-story brick house was built in Memphis, Missouri. The architectural design includes Greek Revival and Italian Villa styles. It has a three-story tower and currently contains a museum related to local history. In 1979, it was listed in the National Register of Historical Places, meaning that much of the original integrity of the structure is intact.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Evelyn Jean McQueen, 88, Dooley Funeral Home

Our Mom, Evelyn Jean McQueen, fell into eternal rest on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was 88. Mom was born December 2, 1933 on the family farm west of Worthington, Missouri to William David and Helen Irene (Crooks) Vincent, who have proceeded her in death. On May 5, 1952, in Worthington, Missouri, Mom married our Dad, John Dee McQueen, whom we lost on April 6, 2019.
QUEEN CITY, MO

