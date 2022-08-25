ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

kisswtlz.com

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation

Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds

ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Two people shot in pair of South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested, confronted by Bikers against Predators

Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he was confronted by the group Bikers against Predators on Thursday, Aug. 25, about alleged inappropriate messages he made with a member of the group posing as a 13-year-old girl. ABC 57 News reports the confrontation was streamed live on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead

GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one person dead. Police were called to the 2400 block of South Main Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday where they found a single vehicle had run off the road, hitting an electric pole and a tree.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

One dead in Goshen crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Goshen. Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of S. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road and hit an electrical pole and a tree.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Man, 21, killed in crash on South Main Street in Goshen

A 21-year-old man died after a single vehicle collision in Goshen. Police were called around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to the 2400 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway, struck an electrical pole and a tree. The single occupant of...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Motorcyclist dead in overnight crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A deadly collision between a car and motorcycle happened Friday night in South Bend. Law enforcement was called to Michigan Street and Ewing at approximately 9:46 p,m. about a vehicle northbound on Michigan, turning left onto Ewing. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Michigan,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

