Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
Two dead after officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp., deputy placed on paid leave
BANGOR TWP, Mich.- UPDATE: According to Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect. Investigators say the suspect is dead and that...
Police investigating after two found dead from gunshot wounds in Elkhart
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
Two people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
Man arrested, confronted by Bikers against Predators
Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he was confronted by the group Bikers against Predators on Thursday, Aug. 25, about alleged inappropriate messages he made with a member of the group posing as a 13-year-old girl. ABC 57 News reports the confrontation was streamed live on...
1 dead; pregnant woman, infant hurt after I-94 shooting
One woman is dead and another woman, along with an infant, are hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo County.
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
Edwardsburg-area man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.
Three people transported to the hospital after Cass County crash
A crash Saturday morning in Cass County sent three people to the hospital. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne was headed west on Pokagon Highway before 9 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign.
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead
One dead in Goshen crash
Man, 21, killed in crash on South Main Street in Goshen
Motorcyclist dead in overnight crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A deadly collision between a car and motorcycle happened Friday night in South Bend. Law enforcement was called to Michigan Street and Ewing at approximately 9:46 p,m. about a vehicle northbound on Michigan, turning left onto Ewing. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Michigan,...
Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
