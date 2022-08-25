One man is in custody on Friday, after allegedly carrying a rifle into the Mall of America and robbing a Lids store, according to Bloomington police. A news release from the Bloomington Police Department says Mall of America security contacted officers after a caller said a man carrying a rifle had entered the mall. Mall security was able to locate the man as he exited the Lids store on the southeast side of the third floor of the mall, according to the news release.

