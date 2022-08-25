ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Devil In Me brings hellish inventory puzzles to the Dark Pictures Anthology

By Ruth Cassidy
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Supermassive Games)

The latest addition to the Dark Pictures anthology is officially The Devil In Me, confirming the name leaked last year (opens in new tab). This serial killer focused entry is set to be more expansive, according to an interview with VG247 (opens in new tab), with game director Tom Heaton wanting to frighten players by giving them more agency—and more puzzles.

"We’re expanding the exploration, adding this inventory, adding puzzles, and increasing the game length, but it’s still very much a Dark Pictures game," Heaton says. "We’re not breaking the formula, it’s still going to feature intense choices, consequences, and gruesome deaths."

The Devil In Me will follow the story of a documentary crew invited to a replica of historical serial killer H.H. Holmes' "Murder Castle", only to find themselves chillingly surveyed, trapped, and tested by a wannabe copycat.

Supermassive is known for their cinematic, narrative driven horror—and having to navigate a deft QTE to escape the brutal death of one part of your entourage. The addition of puzzles absolutely scans for a sinister hotel drawing inspiration from the Saw franchise, but it will make an interesting change of pace.

You can read the full interview with Heaton at VG247 (opens in new tab). The Devil In Me is expected to come out on Steam (opens in new tab) on November 18th, where it will cost £35/$40.

6 games that caught our attention at Gamescom 2022

A new RTS, an open world RPG, a narrative adventure game, and more exciting Gamescom surprises. PC Gamer's Phil Savage and Mollie Taylor have been at Gamescom in Cologne this week, and so far they've published previews of The Callisto Protocol, Homeworld 3, and Jagged Alliance 3. They've seen many more games than that—I saw some fearsome-looking schedules before they left—so we'll have to wait for them to regain consciousness to find out what they're most excited about.
Total War: Warhammer 3 player numbers went up tenfold after Immortal Empires released

The Immortal Empires megacampaign for Total War: Warhammer 3 was long-awaited, thanks to the popularity of its predecessor, the Mortal Empires campaign for Total War: Warhammer 2, and to Warhammer 3's default Realm of Chaos campaign being a bit underwhelming on the second playthrough. Since Immortal Empires came out in beta, Warhammer 3's player count on Steam has shot up like a Doom Diver.
Valve has made a nice little book about the Steam Deck to impress new customers

Valve has made a nice little booklet to pair with the Steam Deck (opens in new tab). The handheld device is celebrating its launch in a handful of Asian territories with the booklet designed to help consumers understand what the product exactly is and the company behind the tech. It seems Steam wanted a new way to stress that its "hardware is designed to enable you to do things we haven’t thought of yet." Curious.
Five new Steam you probably missed (August 29, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
Watch a Harley Quinn boss fight from Gotham Knights

During Gamescom, Gotham Knights was announced to be coming out four days early, and we also saw a villain trailer revealing Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and Harley Quinn would be among its bosses. Following that, IGN posted a seven-minute video showing a boss fight with Harley, in which Nightwing takes her on to free a bunch of people she's mind-controlled in a hospital.
Ex-Payday dev's studio is making a new co-op heist FPS

Ulf Andersson was a designer on both Payday games before becoming CEO and creative director of 10 Chambers, so he knows a few things about co-operative heists. Though 10 Chambers continued the co-op theme with hardcore horror shooter GTFO, which hit version 1.0 in December, GTFO didn't have the same "Robert De Niro tries to orchestrate the perfect crime and it all goes wrong" vibe as the Payday games. 10 Chambers' next release sounds like it will.
