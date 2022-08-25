Read full article on original website
Violet PR Doubles in Size with 5 New Hires
Montclair-based public relations firm Violet PR has hired five new employees: Senior Copywriter Georgette Gilmore, Assistant Account Executive Luke Gavronski, and Account Coordinators Claudia Velasquez, Joelle DeCaro and Rachel Lessig. The new team members serve the firm’s growing roster of economic development, professional services and social good clients. “Violet...
NJEDA Accepting Applications for Vacant & Underutilized Public Assets Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is now accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. The program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets.
Sun Chemical Facility in East Rutherford Sold to Deugen Development
Avison Young has arranged the sale of Sun Chemical’s manufacturing facility at 390 Central Avenue in East Rutherford to Deugen Development. The sale of the ±47,310-square-foot industrial space will be developed into a modern facility that will satisfy the ongoing needs for e-commerce and last-mile delivery. The seller,...
