Jackson, WY

Powell's 'hawkish' Jackson Hole speech hammers the markets

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole hits the markets and the traders explain why. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Fed's preferred inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July

The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts.
Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector

Paul Meeks, Independent Solutions Wealth Management portfolio manager, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down potential buying opportunities in the tech sector. Meeks also explains why he's looking for tech names that can still grow earnings and revenue this year and move higher following their earnings conference calls. "You have to grow, and you have to grow almost regardless of poor macroeconomic conditions," Meeks tells CNBC.
