CNBC
The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe
Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
Powell's 'hawkish' Jackson Hole speech hammers the markets
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole hits the markets and the traders explain why. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
The drivers of accelerating inflation essentially evaporated, says Fundstrat's Tom Lee
Fundstrat's Tom Lee offers his take on Fed Chair Powell's 'hawkish' speech this morning. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
CNBC
The power of Powell's speech was enough to break the spell on the markets, says WSJ's Greg Ip
Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at the Wall Street Journal, joins the 'CNBC Special: The Fed Factor' to discuss Powell's statement at Jackson Hole this morning. With CNBC's Steve Liesman.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Momentum Advisors' Allan Boomer
Watch CNBC's full interview with Momentum Advisors' Allan Boomer
CNBC
Call to Action: Stretching into Lululemon ahead of earnings
Laying out the trade on LULU. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
The Top 5 Insider Buys This Week
The Top 5 Insider Buys This Week
CNBC
Jim Cramer: I will not abandon tech stocks because the end of their downturn is near
In the old days, we would go this low in tech and it would trigger a giant rally. Maybe the catalyst was a takeover. Maybe it was the recognition that these stocks had all become too cheap. Or we would hear that some gigantic technology fund had blown up, the selling was over, and now it was time to swoop in and buy.
CNBC
Fed's preferred inflation measure shows price pressures eased in July
The personal consumption expenditures price index showed a year-over-year rise of 6.3% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The reading actually fell 0.1% month over month. The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, had a 4.6% rise year over year and a gain of 0.1% month over month, coming in softer than forecasts on both counts.
CNBC
Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector
Paul Meeks, Independent Solutions Wealth Management portfolio manager, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down potential buying opportunities in the tech sector. Meeks also explains why he's looking for tech names that can still grow earnings and revenue this year and move higher following their earnings conference calls. "You have to grow, and you have to grow almost regardless of poor macroeconomic conditions," Meeks tells CNBC.
