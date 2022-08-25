What does Lakers' trade for Patrick Beverley mean for future of Russell Westbrook, LA's commitment to LeBron James?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s 3 ‘obvious’ trade destinations, revealed by NBA exec
It feels like the Los Angeles Lakers have — be it unintentionally or otherwise — accelerated Russell Westbrook’s trade move away from the squad following the arrival of Patrick Beverley. The rivalry between these two has been well-documented through the years, and it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before the Lakers […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s 3 ‘obvious’ trade destinations, revealed by NBA exec appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield would make the Lakers a contender
The Lakers could make a run toward another title if they trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. The Los Angeles Lakers made a move to acquire Patrick Beverley earlier this week, but expectations are that the team is not done making tweaks to the roster in advance of the start of the 2022-23 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers, Darvin Ham’s plan for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes
Since being hired, Darvin Ham has repeatedly stated his intent to turn Russell Westbrook into a high-level role player with the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers. Despite ongoing trade rumors, LeBron and Russ’ iciness, and the Lakers’ acquisition of another veteran point guard, Patrick Beverley — who happens to be a well-fitting role player and Westbrook’s […] The post Lakers, Darvin Ham’s plan for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
KD and the NYK? Knicks 'made calls' on Kevin Durant
At this point, everyone remotely associated with New York Knicks basketball knows that the team is inching closer toward a fateful 2022-23 season. But new reports center not upon Donovan Mitchell, but rather his fellow NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. Shams Charania, appearing on the STUpodity podcast, mentioned over the weekend...
Sporting News
How many Jordan shoes are there? A visual timeline of every Michael Jordan signature sneaker
Michael Jordan's legendary status went well beyond his awards, accolades, big games and clutch shots. The player many consider to be the greatest of all time didn't just leave a lasting impact on the game of basketball, but in the world of fashion, as well. Jordan's sneakers became iconic on...
Sporting News
Which NBA players have Under Armour shoe contracts? Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid lead full list
It seemed that just a few years ago, Under Armour was poised to give Nike a challenge in the footwear and apparel sales department. In 2015, the company totalled $1.2 billion in sales up to the end of August, surpassing Adidas in the process. The rise in sales was helped by the company poaching Stephen Curry from rivals Nike and then seeing the Warriors guard's meteoric rise to a championship, which boosted sales of his Under Armour Curry 2 sneaker.
Comments / 0