There are still many questions about an incident at Six Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening that left more than a dozen people injured on a popular roller coaster. Six Flags confirms that several people reported experiencing back pain and minor injuries after riding on the El Toro roller coaster. Park officials say that 13 people were evaluated at the park – five of them were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO