News 12

Bronx Ghanian church celebrates the life of slain Bronx taxi driver

An Allerton church celebrated Saturday the life of Kutin Gyimah, the Bronx cab driver was killed while dropping off fare evaders in Queens two weeks ago. Mourners at the Ghana United Methodist Church showed how much Gyimah was cared for and how much he impacted the church and community. Gyimah’s...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Malfunction of Great Adventure’s ‘El Toro’ roller coaster injures 13 people

There are still many questions about an incident at Six Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening that left more than a dozen people injured on a popular roller coaster. Six Flags confirms that several people reported experiencing back pain and minor injuries after riding on the El Toro roller coaster. Park officials say that 13 people were evaluated at the park – five of them were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
News 12

Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning

Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m. The area of the highway that will be closed is on the border of Jersey City and Bayonne. Crews need to fix a sewer line that is located under the highway. Officials say it is an emergency situation. Both directions of the highway will be closed for the duration of the construction since the highway is so busy.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

