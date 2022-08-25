Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Feast of Mother Cabrini Festival returns following pandemic pause
The food was back and people enjoyed the rides at the Suffolk County Community College celebration after the pandemic put the festival on pause for the past couple of years.
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café holds grand opening on Nostrand Avenue
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café held its grand opening in Brooklyn on Nostrand Avenue Sunday.
News 12
Bronx Ghanian church celebrates the life of slain Bronx taxi driver
An Allerton church celebrated Saturday the life of Kutin Gyimah, the Bronx cab driver was killed while dropping off fare evaders in Queens two weeks ago. Mourners at the Ghana United Methodist Church showed how much Gyimah was cared for and how much he impacted the church and community. Gyimah’s...
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DOB: Tenant fell from bathroom to cellar in partial collapse inside Highbridge building
A section of floor in the bathroom of a first-floor apartment in Highbridge collapsed into the cellar below Sunday morning, injuring a tenant, according to the Department of Buildings.
Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn vandalized with red paint
A mural meant to honor Brooklyn icon Biggie Smalls has been vandalized, according to a resident in the area.
Music, fashion and flair highlight VMAs' return to Newark
The red carpet rolled out for the stars of the music world as the MTV Video Music Awards returned to the City of Newark for the first time in three years.
VMA’s return to Newark for 2nd time in three years
Music celebrities from Drake to Doja Cat gathered for the ceremony and show at the Prudential Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uncle Giuseppe's opens its new location in Yorktown today
The new grocery store on Downing Drive in Yorktown features a fresh mozzarella station, a beer cave and a food court.
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
FDNY: 1 hospitalized in partial collapse inside Bronx apartment building
The Department of Buildings says inspectors are on the scene at 1204 Shakespeare Ave.
Newark gears up for Sunday's MTV Music Awards
MTV's highly-anticipated Video Music Awards are Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, and News 12's Kimberly Kravitz was on the scene previewing the star-studded event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Malfunction of Great Adventure’s ‘El Toro’ roller coaster injures 13 people
There are still many questions about an incident at Six Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening that left more than a dozen people injured on a popular roller coaster. Six Flags confirms that several people reported experiencing back pain and minor injuries after riding on the El Toro roller coaster. Park officials say that 13 people were evaluated at the park – five of them were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment.
Black Business Month: Superior Natural Spring Water
Continuing our coverage of Black Business Month, we re-introduce you to a man who wears many hats - Superior Murray
Bridgeport man receives necessary dental work in order to have a kidney transplant
On Sunday, 56-year-old Arthur Gonzalez was able to have the work done at Dental Care of Stamford after Bob Fiondella and Dick Webb from the organization Amy's Angel decided to help him.
Police: Man wanted for robbing man in wheelchair on bus in Queens
A man is wanted by police for robbing someone in a wheelchair on a bus in Queens.
NYPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in Coney Island Boardwalk shooting
The NYPD says one person was killed and four others were injured Saturday in a shooting at Coney Island Beach.
Amusement park: At least 5 injured on El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure
A roller coaster malfunction Thursday night at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson left at least five people injured.
Monmouth County SPCA hosts annual ‘Clear the Shelter’ day
The Monmouth County SPCA hosted Saturday its annual “Clear the Shelter” day, a nationwide pet adoption drive that offered four-legged animals at discounted prices.
News 12
Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning
Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m. The area of the highway that will be closed is on the border of Jersey City and Bayonne. Crews need to fix a sewer line that is located under the highway. Officials say it is an emergency situation. Both directions of the highway will be closed for the duration of the construction since the highway is so busy.
Comments / 0