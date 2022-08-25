August 28, 2022 – Although the late Mary V. Linder had lived in Pekin, Ill., since 1970, she never forgot her Decatur roots — especially Millikin University. Upon her death, the Millikin graduate left the bulk of her estate to Millikin, a gift of gratitude sparked by her fond experiences with the University and her decades living in Decatur. Mary died in 2016, and a check for $3.8 million was recently presented to Millikin after the conclusion of the estate settlement. Previously, Mary’s estate had gifted more than $1 million to Millikin; it was used to help fund the construction of the University Commons and the Exercise Science and Sport Pavilion at West Towne Square.

