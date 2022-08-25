Read full article on original website
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized by US Customs in Tennessee, officials say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customs officials said agents intercepted an Egyptian artifact earlier this month believed to be potentially 3,000 years old. The antique stone sculpture was shipped from Europe to a buyer in the U.S. The shipment was manifested as an antique stone sculpture over 100 years old....
Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
Ohio man posing as funeral home director sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shawnte Hardin, 41, has been sentenced to 11 years and ten months in prison after he was found guilty of charges related to providing funeral services without a license. In a press release the Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, said, “Real pastors pray at funerals,...
